Online Order Box: A New Scam Costing Thousands

Cyber expert Rahul Mishra explains that this is not a high-tech hack but social engineering. Instead of directly accessing your bank account, fraudsters use real-world information to manipulate customers. The box you discarded without removing or destroying the label is used by fraudsters posing as delivery executives, customer care executives, or potential employers to target you. Such individuals obtain your basic information and attempt to steal private data. This trick avoids suspicion, leading the customer to trust them. Once they gain your trust, they can defraud you by obtaining OTPs or making you download fraudulent links.