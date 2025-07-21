Online Order Box: A New Scam Costing Thousands

If you shop online and carelessly discard the delivery boxes in the bin, this news is crucial for you. Currently, an Online order box scam is rapidly spreading across the country. A social media post has quickly drawn users' attention, highlighting this new cyber threat. Such cybercrimes are increasing due to unintentional negligence.
A content creator, @therajivmakhni, explained in his post that such cybercrimes are increasing due to the labels stuck on the boxes. This clip explains how online delivery boxes can lead to the loss of your hard-earned money. Initially, people don't take it seriously, but the habit of throwing away delivery boxes carelessly can lead to significant problems.
Whenever a customer places an online order, a label is affixed to the package containing personal information such as name, address, phone number, and sometimes even email. This information is enough for cybercriminals to target you. They gradually start building your profile. The worrying aspect is that if your profile falls into the wrong hands, it can have serious consequences.
When customers shop online, they remove the contents from the box and throw it into the dustbin, often placed outside the building or house. Fraudsters are now keenly eyeing such dustbins. After extracting the customer's personal information from the label, they start sending fraudulent messages, making scam calls, and engaging in phishing. This way, they check how alert the customer is.
Cyber expert Rahul Mishra explains that this is not a high-tech hack but social engineering. Instead of directly accessing your bank account, fraudsters use real-world information to manipulate customers. The box you discarded without removing or destroying the label is used by fraudsters posing as delivery executives, customer care executives, or potential employers to target you. Such individuals obtain your basic information and attempt to steal private data. This trick avoids suspicion, leading the customer to trust them. Once they gain your trust, they can defraud you by obtaining OTPs or making you download fraudulent links.
Customers can easily avoid this threat. Completely destroy or remove the label from the order box before discarding it. Ensure that the information on the label is unreadable. If you receive suspicious phone calls, SMS messages, or emails, ignore them. Be extremely cautious of those claiming to be from delivery services, offering jobs, or promising refunds. Avoid sharing any personal information on social media. Keeping your profile private is the safest approach.