21 July 2025,

Monday

National News

Online Order Box: A New Scam Costing Thousands

Cyber criminals have devised a new scam using online order boxes.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Online Order Box (Image: AI)

If you shop online and carelessly discard the delivery boxes in the bin, this news is crucial for you. Currently, an Online order box scam is rapidly spreading across the country. A social media post has quickly drawn users' attention, highlighting this new cyber threat. Such cybercrimes are increasing due to unintentional negligence.

Don't you have a habit of throwing away delivery boxes in the bin?

A content creator, @therajivmakhni, explained in his post that such cybercrimes are increasing due to the labels stuck on the boxes. This clip explains how online delivery boxes can lead to the loss of your hard-earned money. Initially, people don't take it seriously, but the habit of throwing away delivery boxes carelessly can lead to significant problems.

Online order packages have a label

Whenever a customer places an online order, a label is affixed to the package containing personal information such as name, address, phone number, and sometimes even email. This information is enough for cybercriminals to target you. They gradually start building your profile. The worrying aspect is that if your profile falls into the wrong hands, it can have serious consequences.

What do customers do during online shopping?

When customers shop online, they remove the contents from the box and throw it into the dustbin, often placed outside the building or house. Fraudsters are now keenly eyeing such dustbins. After extracting the customer's personal information from the label, they start sending fraudulent messages, making scam calls, and engaging in phishing. This way, they check how alert the customer is.

Not a high-tech hack, but social engineering

Cyber expert Rahul Mishra explains that this is not a high-tech hack but social engineering. Instead of directly accessing your bank account, fraudsters use real-world information to manipulate customers. The box you discarded without removing or destroying the label is used by fraudsters posing as delivery executives, customer care executives, or potential employers to target you. Such individuals obtain your basic information and attempt to steal private data. This trick avoids suspicion, leading the customer to trust them. Once they gain your trust, they can defraud you by obtaining OTPs or making you download fraudulent links.

How to avoid such threats

Customers can easily avoid this threat. Completely destroy or remove the label from the order box before discarding it. Ensure that the information on the label is unreadable. If you receive suspicious phone calls, SMS messages, or emails, ignore them. Be extremely cautious of those claiming to be from delivery services, offering jobs, or promising refunds. Avoid sharing any personal information on social media. Keeping your profile private is the safest approach.

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 11:18 am

English News / National News / Online Order Box: A New Scam Costing Thousands
