Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

The Sukhoi destroyed both missile systems, which constituted Pakistan’s biggest air defence. After attacking terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK on 6 May, the Sukhoi launched a BrahMos missile attack on Pakistan on the morning of 10 May, proving to be a game-changer. This BrahMos strike destroyed three of Pakistan’s strategically important airbases. Sources suggest this devastating attack forced Pakistan’s DGMO to seek a ceasefire.

How the Sukhoi Became a Hero * On the night of 6-7 May, the Sukhoi-30MKI, along with Rafale and Mirage-2000 aircraft, attacked Pakistani launch pads. In response, Pakistani JF-17s equipped with PL-15E missiles and HQ-9BEs attacked Indian Air Force fighter jets. The Sukhoi used high-G manoeuvres and ECM, rapidly changing flight direction and speed to deceive the missiles. * In a reported encounter near Bhatinda, Pakistani JF-17s fired PL-15E missiles at the Sukhoi, locking onto it. The Sukhoi broke the lock using a barrel roll and its EL/M-6222 pod, jamming the Pakistani missile's sensors. * In Kashmir, the Sukhoi deceived the Pakistani HQ-9BE radar by flying at low altitude, avoiding radar detection. Still a Frontline Aircraft Before the arrival of the Rafale, the Sukhoi-30 was India's primary frontline aircraft. While it is a 4th generation fighter jet and the Rafale is a 4.5 generation fighter jet, its electronic warfare capabilities and its ability to change speed and direction in the air have once again established it as a frontline aircraft.

A Squadron in Jodhpur A squadron of Sukhoi-30s is stationed at Jodhpur, a key strategic airbase in western Rajasthan. After the Pulwama attack, Sukhoi aircraft moved from backup airbases to frontline airbases to counter Pakistan. Sukhoi aircraft from Jodhpur airbase played a role in the BrahMos missile attack.