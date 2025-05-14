scriptOperation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases | Latest News | Patrika News
Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

Despite being detected by Pakistani radar, the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet successfully engaged and neutralised PL-15E and HQ-9BE missiles, achieving significant success by destroying three Pakistani air bases.

JodhpurMay 14, 2025 / 08:33 am

Patrika Desk

In the near-warlike situation between India and Pakistan, the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet emerged as a ‘war hero’ during Operation Sindoor. Being approximately one and a half times larger than other aircraft, including the Rafale, it easily came onto the Pakistani radar system. Despite this, the Sukhoi evaded China’s PL-15E beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles and HQ-9BE surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).
The Sukhoi destroyed both missile systems, which constituted Pakistan’s biggest air defence. After attacking terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK on 6 May, the Sukhoi launched a BrahMos missile attack on Pakistan on the morning of 10 May, proving to be a game-changer. This BrahMos strike destroyed three of Pakistan’s strategically important airbases. Sources suggest this devastating attack forced Pakistan’s DGMO to seek a ceasefire.

How the Sukhoi Became a Hero

  1. * On the night of 6-7 May, the Sukhoi-30MKI, along with Rafale and Mirage-2000 aircraft, attacked Pakistani launch pads. In response, Pakistani JF-17s equipped with PL-15E missiles and HQ-9BEs attacked Indian Air Force fighter jets. The Sukhoi used high-G manoeuvres and ECM, rapidly changing flight direction and speed to deceive the missiles.
  2. * In a reported encounter near Bhatinda, Pakistani JF-17s fired PL-15E missiles at the Sukhoi, locking onto it. The Sukhoi broke the lock using a barrel roll and its EL/M-6222 pod, jamming the Pakistani missile’s sensors.
  3. * In Kashmir, the Sukhoi deceived the Pakistani HQ-9BE radar by flying at low altitude, avoiding radar detection.

Still a Frontline Aircraft

Before the arrival of the Rafale, the Sukhoi-30 was India’s primary frontline aircraft. While it is a 4th generation fighter jet and the Rafale is a 4.5 generation fighter jet, its electronic warfare capabilities and its ability to change speed and direction in the air have once again established it as a frontline aircraft.

A Squadron in Jodhpur

A squadron of Sukhoi-30s is stationed at Jodhpur, a key strategic airbase in western Rajasthan. After the Pulwama attack, Sukhoi aircraft moved from backup airbases to frontline airbases to counter Pakistan. Sukhoi aircraft from Jodhpur airbase played a role in the BrahMos missile attack.

Upgrade Planned for Next Year

The Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and DRDO may begin a plan next year to upgrade the Sukhoi-30. This will involve installing advanced systems to make it a 4.5 generation aircraft.

