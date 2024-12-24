scriptOrange Alert: Storms, Hail Predicted for Five Districts in 48 Hours | Orange Alert: Storms, Hail Predicted for Five Districts in 48 Hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Orange Alert: Storms, Hail Predicted for Five Districts in 48 Hours

MP Weather Alert: Change in weather conditions due to Western Disturbance and a low-pressure area over Rajasthan.

Dec 24, 2024

MP Weather Alert: Due to a new Western Disturbance approaching Jammu and Kashmir and a low-pressure area forming over North Rajasthan, the weather in Gwalior and surrounding areas will deteriorate on 27 December. An orange alert has been issued for Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur for thunderstorms, rain, and hail. Winds could gust up to 40-50 kilometres per hour. The rain may lead to a sharp cold snap in the New Year, with fog and cold waves.
According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog will prevail on Tuesday. Due to moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, Monday saw cloudy skies throughout the day, preventing sunshine. This caused the maximum temperature to drop from 25.3°C to 22.2°C, creating a cold-day-like feeling. The temperature was 1.2°C below normal, making the cold more intense. Light rain fell in the city at night, further increasing the chill.
Clouds thickened after sunset. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3°C, 1.6°C above normal. Night-time fog reduced visibility to between 200 and 500 metres. The Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in minimum temperature on 24 December.

Reasons for the Weather Change

  • Currently, a Western Disturbance is active in Jammu and Kashmir. A low-pressure area has formed over Rajasthan. Another low-pressure area persists in the Bay of Bengal. This has resulted in moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, leading to cloudy skies and moderate fog.
  • A new Western Disturbance will become active on 27 December. The low-pressure area over Rajasthan may remain active. The system on 27 December is quite strong. This could cause heavy rain in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind, while light rain is expected in Datia and Shivpuri. A yellow alert has been issued for these two districts.
  • The effects of all systems will end by 29 December. Thereafter, the wind direction will shift to the north. Icy winds will bring a cold wave. The existing moisture from the rain may lead to dense fog.
  • The cold will intensify in the New Year.
Temperature Readings
Time – Temperature
05:30 – 10.6°C
08:30 – 12.0°C
11:30 – 19.6°C
14:30 – 21.4°C
17:30 – 18.8°C

