Orange Alert: Storms, Hail Predicted for Five Districts in 48 Hours

Reasons for the Weather Change
- Currently, a Western Disturbance is active in Jammu and Kashmir. A low-pressure area has formed over Rajasthan. Another low-pressure area persists in the Bay of Bengal. This has resulted in moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, leading to cloudy skies and moderate fog.
- A new Western Disturbance will become active on 27 December. The low-pressure area over Rajasthan may remain active. The system on 27 December is quite strong. This could cause heavy rain in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind, while light rain is expected in Datia and Shivpuri. A yellow alert has been issued for these two districts.
- The effects of all systems will end by 29 December. Thereafter, the wind direction will shift to the north. Icy winds will bring a cold wave. The existing moisture from the rain may lead to dense fog.
- The cold will intensify in the New Year.
Time – Temperature
05:30 – 10.6°C
08:30 – 12.0°C
11:30 – 19.6°C
14:30 – 21.4°C
17:30 – 18.8°C