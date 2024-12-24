Orange Alert: Storms, Hail Predicted for Five Districts in 48 Hours

According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog will prevail on Tuesday. Due to moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, Monday saw cloudy skies throughout the day, preventing sunshine. This caused the maximum temperature to drop from 25.3°C to 22.2°C, creating a cold-day-like feeling. The temperature was 1.2°C below normal, making the cold more intense. Light rain fell in the city at night, further increasing the chill.

Clouds thickened after sunset. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3°C, 1.6°C above normal. Night-time fog reduced visibility to between 200 and 500 metres. The Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in minimum temperature on 24 December.