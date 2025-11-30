Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Out-of-control Mercedes hits three people in Delhi, one dead and two seriously injured

In the Vasant Kunj area of the capital Delhi, a speeding Mercedes SUV hit three restaurant employees standing at an auto stand near Ambience Mall in the early hours of Sunday, killing one on the spot while injuring two others. Police have taken the driver, Shivam (29), into custody.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

CG Accident News: बारात से लौट रही एसयूवी ट्रक से टकराई, दो जवान समेत 5 की मौत, इलाके में शोक का माहौल(photo-patrika)

Accident (Image: Patrika)

A major news has emerged from the capital Delhi. Here, an out-of-control Mercedes hit three people in the early hours of Sunday. One person died on the spot in this accident, while two others are still critically injured. This accident happened near Ambience Mall in the Vasant Kunj area around 2:33 AM.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident

The police were informed about the incident immediately through a PCR call. When the Vasant Kunj North police reached the spot, they found a Mercedes SUV (G63) car in a damaged condition, which the police took into custody. Near the car, the police found three people lying injured. The police immediately took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared one person dead while two others are undergoing treatment.

All three people work in a restaurant

All three individuals worked in a restaurant at Ambience Mall and their ages are 23, 35, and 23 years. One of the 23-year-old youths died in this accident. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand. After the incident, the police started investigating the case and identified the driver, taking him into custody. The driver has been identified as Shivam, 29, a resident of Karol Bagh.

The driver was returning from a wedding ceremony

At the time of the accident, Shivam, his wife, and his elder brother were present in the car. They were all returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. Due to a diversion on the road, the car lost its balance and crashed into a pole. Three people standing at the auto stand near the pole were injured in the accident, one of whom died. The Mercedes car with which Shivam hit the people standing at the auto stand is reported to be registered in Himachal Pradesh.

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 11:22 am

English News / National News / Out-of-control Mercedes hits three people in Delhi, one dead and two seriously injured

