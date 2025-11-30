Out-of-control Mercedes hits three people in Delhi, one dead and two seriously injured

At the time of the accident, Shivam, his wife, and his elder brother were present in the car. They were all returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. Due to a diversion on the road, the car lost its balance and crashed into a pole. Three people standing at the auto stand near the pole were injured in the accident, one of whom died. The Mercedes car with which Shivam hit the people standing at the auto stand is reported to be registered in Himachal Pradesh.