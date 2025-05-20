Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

Operation Begins at Chandola Lake This operation, which began in late April 2025 in the Chandola Lake area, saw the demolition of approximately 2000-4000 illegal structures in its first phase. These included houses, shops, warehouses, and farmhouses. The operation, which commenced on 29 April, deployed 70 bulldozers, 200 dumpers, over 2000 police personnel, and 1000 municipal corporation employees. Local Police Commissioner, Gyanendra Singh Malik, stated that the action followed an investigation into the presence of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in the area, identifying over 180 such individuals.

Second Phase Begins The second phase of removing illegal encroachments in the Chandola area began on 20 May 2025. This phase involves removing illegal constructions from an area exceeding 2.5 lakh square meters. Over 3000 police personnel have been deployed for this operation. Locals claim that this action has rendered many families homeless, some belonging to minority communities. The second phase of removing illegal encroachments in the Chandola area began on 20 May 2025. This phase involves removing illegal constructions from an area exceeding 2.5 lakh square meters. Over 3000 police personnel have been deployed for this operation. Locals claim that this action has rendered many families homeless, some belonging to minority communities.

Rehabilitation Plan The AMC has given in-principle approval to a rehabilitation plan for those residing around Chandola Lake before 2010. The construction of approximately 10,000 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) houses is underway, expected to be completed within the next 12 months. Eligible individuals will receive 70 square meter houses, costing approximately ₹3 lakh per house. The AMC has given in-principle approval to a rehabilitation plan for those residing around Chandola Lake before 2010. The construction of approximately 10,000 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) houses is underway, expected to be completed within the next 12 months. Eligible individuals will receive 70 square meter houses, costing approximately ₹3 lakh per house.

Controversy and Legal Action The operation has generated some controversy. Residents of Chandola Lake filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on the action, but the court dismissed it, stating that Chandola Lake is a notified water body where no construction was permitted. Furthermore, FIRs have been filed against individuals like Lallu Bihari, also known as Lallu Pathan, on charges of criminal conspiracy and encroachment of government property.