Over 2,500 Illegal Structures Demolished in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Illegal Construction: In a first phase drive against illegal constructions in the Chandola Talab area of Ahmedabad, approximately 2000-4000 illegal structures, including houses, shops, warehouses and farmhouses, were demolished.

AhmedabadMay 20, 2025 / 08:45 am

Patrika Desk

ahmedabad-illegal-construction

अहमदाबाद में अवैध निर्माणों के खिलाफ एक्शन (फोटो – ANI)

Chandola Lake Demolition: The Gujarat administration has launched a large-scale operation against illegal constructions in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) used bulldozers to demolish over 2500 illegal houses, shops, and other structures in areas like Chandola Lake and Rakhial. This action is being described as part of a major campaign against illegal encroachment in the city, particularly targeting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Operation Begins at Chandola Lake

This operation, which began in late April 2025 in the Chandola Lake area, saw the demolition of approximately 2000-4000 illegal structures in its first phase. These included houses, shops, warehouses, and farmhouses. The operation, which commenced on 29 April, deployed 70 bulldozers, 200 dumpers, over 2000 police personnel, and 1000 municipal corporation employees. Local Police Commissioner, Gyanendra Singh Malik, stated that the action followed an investigation into the presence of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in the area, identifying over 180 such individuals.

Action in Rakhial as well

Following Chandola, the administration also demolished over 20 illegal factories, shops, and a temporary prayer place built on Gujarat Housing Board land in Rakhial. This action took place on 15 May 2025, with a large police force deployed to remove the illegal encroachments.

Second Phase Begins

The second phase of removing illegal encroachments in the Chandola area began on 20 May 2025. This phase involves removing illegal constructions from an area exceeding 2.5 lakh square meters. Over 3000 police personnel have been deployed for this operation. Locals claim that this action has rendered many families homeless, some belonging to minority communities.

Rehabilitation Plan

The AMC has given in-principle approval to a rehabilitation plan for those residing around Chandola Lake before 2010. The construction of approximately 10,000 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) houses is underway, expected to be completed within the next 12 months. Eligible individuals will receive 70 square meter houses, costing approximately ₹3 lakh per house.

Controversy and Legal Action

The operation has generated some controversy. Residents of Chandola Lake filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on the action, but the court dismissed it, stating that Chandola Lake is a notified water body where no construction was permitted. Furthermore, FIRs have been filed against individuals like Lallu Bihari, also known as Lallu Pathan, on charges of criminal conspiracy and encroachment of government property.

Social and Political Reactions

The Gujarat government and police have justified the action as necessary for “national security” and controlling “illegal activities”. However, some residents and organisations have termed it a targeted action against the minority community. Locals complained of insufficient time to remove their belongings.

