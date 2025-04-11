scriptOver 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar | Latest News | Patrika News
Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, violent storms, rain, and lightning have not only claimed lives but also devastated homes, crops, and livelihoods.

BharatApr 11, 2025 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

UP Rain

Representative Image

Severe weather struck Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, resulting in a devastating natural disaster. High winds, torrential rain, and lightning claimed the lives of over 80 people. In Bihar, lightning strikes and collapsing walls and trees killed 61, while in Uttar Pradesh, storms and lightning resulted in 22 deaths. This natural disaster not only impacted human life but also destroyed hundreds of acres of crops. Both state governments have announced compensation for the families of the deceased and instructed immediate action for the treatment of the injured.

Rain Turns into Calamity in Uttar Pradesh

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh also experienced severe weather. High winds and torrential rain caused widespread devastation in several districts. Lightning strikes killed 22 people, while hundreds of acres of wheat crops were ruined. Standing crops were submerged, causing significant losses for farmers. This disaster further complicated life in rural areas.

Compensation Announced in UP, Demand in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy. He announced compensation of ₹400,000 for the families of the deceased and instructed immediate arrangements for the treatment of the injured. The CM ordered officials to visit the affected areas, assess the damage, and prioritize relief efforts.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life caused by this natural disaster. The CM instructed the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and expedite relief efforts in the affected areas. Tejashwi Yadav posted on X stating that he was heartbroken by the more than 50 deaths in Bihar due to various incidents of storms, rain, lightning, and falling trees and walls. He expressed deep condolences to all the deceased and prayed for strength for the affected families. He demanded that the Bihar government provide appropriate compensation to all affected families and compensate farmers for their ruined wheat crops.

The Havoc of Nature’s Fury

This disaster once again highlighted the unpredictability of nature. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the storms, rain, and lightning not only claimed lives but also devastated homes, crops, and livelihoods. From a tree falling on a temple in Nalanda to a wall collapsing in Jetipur, these tragedies caused unbearable pain to many families.
The administration has begun relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. Efforts are underway to restore essential services such as electricity, water, and roads. However, this disaster has again raised the question of whether our preparedness to deal with such natural disasters is adequate.

