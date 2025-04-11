Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Rain Turns into Calamity in Uttar Pradesh On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh also experienced severe weather. High winds and torrential rain caused widespread devastation in several districts. Lightning strikes killed 22 people, while hundreds of acres of wheat crops were ruined. Standing crops were submerged, causing significant losses for farmers. This disaster further complicated life in rural areas.

Compensation Announced in UP, Demand in Bihar Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy. He announced compensation of ₹400,000 for the families of the deceased and instructed immediate arrangements for the treatment of the injured. The CM ordered officials to visit the affected areas, assess the damage, and prioritize relief efforts.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life caused by this natural disaster. The CM instructed the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and expedite relief efforts in the affected areas. Tejashwi Yadav posted on X stating that he was heartbroken by the more than 50 deaths in Bihar due to various incidents of storms, rain, lightning, and falling trees and walls. He expressed deep condolences to all the deceased and prayed for strength for the affected families. He demanded that the Bihar government provide appropriate compensation to all affected families and compensate farmers for their ruined wheat crops.

बिहार में आंधी, तूफान, बारिश, वज्रपात, वृक्ष व दीवार गिरने की विभिन्न घटनाओं में हुई 50 से अधिक दुखद मौतों से मर्माहत हूँ। सभी मृतकों के प्रति गहरी शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर आपदा से प्रभावित परिवारों को दुःख की इस घड़ी में संबल प्रदान करें। बिहार सरकार से माँग है कि वह…— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2025

The administration has begun relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. Efforts are underway to restore essential services such as electricity, water, and roads. However, this disaster has again raised the question of whether our preparedness to deal with such natural disasters is adequate.