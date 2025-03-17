OYO Hotels: Last Chance for a Free Stay!

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal recently announced this special offer on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that it’s the perfect time to make this weekend special, encouraging people to create memorable moments with family and friends.

Some wins are bigger than just a trophy. India's ICC Champions Trophy victory isn't just about cricket—it's about the unshakable spirit of a billion people, the collective cheers, the nail-biting finishes, and that electrifying moment when the whole country erupts in joy. And… pic.twitter.com/M0m6KAdHds— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) March 13, 2025 Why is OYO offering free hotel stays? The offer coincides with India's recent triumphant victory in the Champions Trophy and the Holi festival. OYO is presenting this special gift to its customers to celebrate these two significant occasions.

To avail this offer, customers must book through the official OYO website or app, using the special coupon code CHAMPIONS. However, this offer is limited to the first 2000 customers daily, from 13th to 18th March, so early booking is essential.