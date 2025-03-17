OYO Hotels: Last Chance for a Free Stay!

scriptOYO Hotels: Last Chance for a Free Stay! | Latest News | Patrika News
OYO Hotels is offering free stays! If you’d like to experience a luxurious hotel stay free of charge, book now and take advantage of this amazing opportunity.

Mar 17, 2025

Patrika Desk

If you’re planning a trip or a spontaneous getaway, we have some exciting news! OYO Hotels has announced a fantastic offer allowing guests to stay in luxurious hotels for free. This offer applies to over 1000 hotels nationwide, encompassing all categories including premium, budget, Collection O, and Townhouses.
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal recently announced this special offer on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that it’s the perfect time to make this weekend special, encouraging people to create memorable moments with family and friends.
Why is OYO offering free hotel stays? The offer coincides with India’s recent triumphant victory in the Champions Trophy and the Holi festival. OYO is presenting this special gift to its customers to celebrate these two significant occasions.
To avail this offer, customers must book through the official OYO website or app, using the special coupon code CHAMPIONS. However, this offer is limited to the first 2000 customers daily, from 13th to 18th March, so early booking is essential.

