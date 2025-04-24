Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

His wife, Ayushi, mother, Jyoti, and relatives stood near the pyre, weeping and wailing. Ayushi stood with folded hands near the pyre, repeatedly looking towards her husband and saying, “Neeraj… why did you leave me alone?”

Shot in front of his wife On 22 April, Neeraj was in Pahalgam, Kashmir, with his wife, Ayushi, when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire.

Neeraj was shot in front of his wife. His body was brought to Jaipur at 8:15 pm on Wednesday via an IndiGo flight, after which his mortal remains were taken to his home in Model Town via ambulance.

Senior leaders pay tribute to Neeraj Before the funeral, Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and several other political and social figures visited Neeraj’s residence in Malviya Nagar to pay their respects. Before the funeral, Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and several other political and social figures visited Neeraj’s residence in Malviya Nagar to pay their respects.

The Chief Minister met Neeraj’s mother, Jyoti. Upon seeing him, Jyoti broke down in tears. The Chief Minister wiped away her tears and offered comfort. Neeraj’s wife, Ayushi, sat beside her, distraught. Revenge for every drop of blood – CM Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that this was a highly unfortunate and cowardly terrorist attack. The Rajasthan government stands with Neeraj’s family. Account will be taken for every drop of blood. The government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of Rajasthan tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister met Neeraj’s mother, Jyoti. Upon seeing him, Jyoti broke down in tears. The Chief Minister wiped away her tears and offered comfort. Neeraj’s wife, Ayushi, sat beside her, distraught.Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that this was a highly unfortunate and cowardly terrorist attack. The Rajasthan government stands with Neeraj’s family. Account will be taken for every drop of blood. The government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of Rajasthan tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.