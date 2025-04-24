scriptPahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

Neeraj Udhawani, a resident of Jaipur who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, was given a final farewell on Thursday at Mokshdham in Jhalauna, Jaipur.

JaipurApr 24, 2025 / 01:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Neeraj Udhwani funeral

Neeraj Udhwani funeral

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Neeraj Udhawani (33), a Jaipur resident, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was given a final farewell at Mokshdham in Jhalana, Jaipur, on Thursday. As soon as the pyre was lit, a silence of anger and pain fell upon everyone present. Neeraj’s elder brother, Kishor Udhawani, performed the last rites.
His wife, Ayushi, mother, Jyoti, and relatives stood near the pyre, weeping and wailing. Ayushi stood with folded hands near the pyre, repeatedly looking towards her husband and saying, “Neeraj… why did you leave me alone?”

Shot in front of his wife

On 22 April, Neeraj was in Pahalgam, Kashmir, with his wife, Ayushi, when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire.
Neeraj was shot in front of his wife. His body was brought to Jaipur at 8:15 pm on Wednesday via an IndiGo flight, after which his mortal remains were taken to his home in Model Town via ambulance.
Neeraj's wife near the pyre

Senior leaders pay tribute to Neeraj

Before the funeral, Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and several other political and social figures visited Neeraj’s residence in Malviya Nagar to pay their respects.
Ashok Gehlot offering condolences
The Chief Minister met Neeraj’s mother, Jyoti. Upon seeing him, Jyoti broke down in tears. The Chief Minister wiped away her tears and offered comfort. Neeraj’s wife, Ayushi, sat beside her, distraught.

CM Bhajanlal wiping away the mother's tears
Neeraj's pyre

Revenge for every drop of blood – CM

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that this was a highly unfortunate and cowardly terrorist attack. The Rajasthan government stands with Neeraj’s family. Account will be taken for every drop of blood. The government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of Rajasthan tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.
CM Bhajanlal paying tribute
He said that for two days, there has been anger across the country regarding this cowardly incident. The way this incident happened, there is a need to take strong decisions. He informed that constant contact is being maintained with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and every possible effort is being made to ensure that the remaining tourists return safely.

News / National News / Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

World

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

in 3 hours

Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

National News

Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

in 5 hours

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

National News

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

in 42 minutes

‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

News Bulletin

‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

National News

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

in 42 minutes

Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

National News

Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

10 hours ago

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

17 hours ago

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.