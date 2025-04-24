Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Neeraj Udhawani (33), a Jaipur resident, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was given a final farewell at Mokshdham in Jhalana, Jaipur, on Thursday. As soon as the pyre was lit, a silence of anger and pain fell upon everyone present. Neeraj’s elder brother, Kishor Udhawani, performed the last rites.
His wife, Ayushi, mother, Jyoti, and relatives stood near the pyre, weeping and wailing. Ayushi stood with folded hands near the pyre, repeatedly looking towards her husband and saying, “Neeraj… why did you leave me alone?”
Shot in front of his wife
On 22 April, Neeraj was in Pahalgam, Kashmir, with his wife, Ayushi, when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Neeraj was shot in front of his wife. His body was brought to Jaipur at 8:15 pm on Wednesday via an IndiGo flight, after which his mortal remains were taken to his home in Model Town via ambulance.
Senior leaders pay tribute to Neeraj
Before the funeral, Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and several other political and social figures visited Neeraj’s residence in Malviya Nagar to pay their respects.
The Chief Minister met Neeraj’s mother, Jyoti. Upon seeing him, Jyoti broke down in tears. The Chief Minister wiped away her tears and offered comfort. Neeraj’s wife, Ayushi, sat beside her, distraught.
Revenge for every drop of blood – CM
Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that this was a highly unfortunate and cowardly terrorist attack. The Rajasthan government stands with Neeraj’s family. Account will be taken for every drop of blood. The government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of Rajasthan tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that for two days, there has been anger across the country regarding this cowardly incident. The way this incident happened, there is a need to take strong decisions. He informed that constant contact is being maintained with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and every possible effort is being made to ensure that the remaining tourists return safely.
