Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Fear and anger are sweeping through India, with tourists from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and other cities across the country cancelling Kashmir trips following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. A significant number of people are reportedly changing their travel plans.

Bhopal•Apr 24, 2025 / 09:09 am• Patrika Desk

Terror Attack Cripples Tourism

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Fear and anger have gripped people across India, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, who were planning to visit the Kashmir Valley. Consequently, a large number of people are cancelling their Kashmir tours. In Indore alone, a flurry of cancellations began Wednesday morning. Travel agent Mahendra Singh stated that his company, which holds a franchise for a major national company, had booked three large Kashmir tours from Indore this month. Two groups from Nagpur, comprising 10 and 16 members respectively, have cancelled their packages.

Akshay Goyal cancelled a Kashmir tour package for 15 people. Tourists from Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior also cancelled their packages. Livelihood Crisis in the Valley Faiyaz Ahmad, who oversees tourism operations for Mahendra Singh’s company in Srinagar, reported that the incident has deeply disturbed locals. Targeting tourists will severely impact tourism in the valley. Tourism is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. Hotels, resorts, transport, and other businesses typically earn enough in the four summer months to sustain themselves for the entire year. Now, their livelihoods are at risk.