Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

The terrorist attack in the Besran area of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon has claimed the lives of 27 people, including two foreigners and two locals. This is the largest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama attack of 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Patrika.com, Dr. Praveen Togadia stated that tourists were killed in Pahalgam after being asked about their religion. He asserted that this is a direct attack on Hindus in India. He urged Hindus to cease tourism in Kashmir and instead visit places like Mount Abu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kodaikanal, Darjeeling, Assam, Mahabaleshwar, and Goa. Togadia appealed for a boycott of Kashmir tourism by Hindus.

Condolences over the Terrorist Attack Expressing grief over the attack, Dr. Praveen Togadia described the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as heartbreaking. He condemned the brutal and inhumane act of the terrorists and offered condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Attack on Tourists Visiting Jammu and Kashmir The attack occurred at a time when people from various parts of the country were visiting Jammu and Kashmir for tourism. After years of battling terrorism, Kashmir has witnessed a significant increase in tourist numbers. With the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence on July 3rd, this attack raises serious questions about the safety of the general public. The route to the Amarnath cave passes through Pahalgam.

Shot After Being Asked Religion Several videos of the attack have emerged, showing terrorists asking people about their religion. Terrorists forced some to remove their clothes to ascertain their religious identity. A woman's husband was shot because he was not Muslim.