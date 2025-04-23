Pahalgam terror attack: 27 innocents killed, Amit Shah reaches Kashmir; alert in Delhi, Mumbai

Alerts Issued in Delhi and Maharashtra Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, an alert has been issued in Delhi, the nation’s capital. Delhi Police have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance at tourist sites and other important locations. Meanwhile, according to Maharashtra Police sources, a high alert has been issued across Maharashtra.

Two Foreign Nationals Killed in Terrorist Attack Two foreign nationals were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Reports suggest they were from Nepal and the UAE. Two to three terrorists fired more than 50 rounds. Shubham Dwivedi, son of Sanjay Dwivedi, a cement businessman from Chakeri, Shyam Nagar police station area in Kanpur, also died in the attack.

#WATCH | Srinagar | J&K CM Omar Abdullah briefs Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Pahalgam terrorist attack. LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials also present. pic.twitter.com/bxgkiVRmW0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025 Helpline Numbers Released The Jammu and Kashmir government has released helpline numbers to assist those affected by the Pahalgam terrorist incident. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the emergency control rooms are:

Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651

PM Modi States, ‘Terrorists’ Agenda Will Not Succeed’ Amidst his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi stated that no one involved in this attack will be spared. He also asserted that the nefarious intentions of the terrorists will never succeed. He wrote on social media, “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025 #WATCH | Anantnag, J&K | A local working as a Tourist Police personnel in Pahalgam says, “I rescued three injured persons. Local people rescued all the injured. there.” pic.twitter.com/DDPkYWv9yM— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025 Eyewitness Account: Names Asked Before Shooting The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has heightened concerns. The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on 3 July 2025, and Pahalgam houses the base camp. An eyewitness claimed that the terrorists asked for names before shooting. One eyewitness stated that a person approached and shot him, allegedly saying that he was not Muslim and therefore shot. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has heightened concerns. The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on 3 July 2025, and Pahalgam houses the base camp. An eyewitness claimed that the terrorists asked for names before shooting. One eyewitness stated that a person approached and shot him, allegedly saying that he was not Muslim and therefore shot.

PM Modi Speaks to Amit Shah Over Phone, Centre Calls Emergency Meeting Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone from Saudi Arabia and instructed him to take appropriate action. Subsequently, Amit Shah convened an emergency meeting. It is reported that the meeting includes the Home Secretary, IB, and other officials from the Home Ministry. The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir joined the meeting virtually. On the terrorist attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Briefed PM Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.”

On Pahalgam terror attack on tourists, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Briefed PM Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.” pic.twitter.com/OXqefdKZaF — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025 4 out of 12 Injured in Critical Condition It is reported that 12 people were injured in the terrorist attack, with 4 in critical condition. Sources stated that terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam hill station in Anantnag district. Security forces have arrived at the scene. It is reported that 12 people were injured in the terrorist attack, with 4 in critical condition. Sources stated that terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam hill station in Anantnag district. Security forces have arrived at the scene.

