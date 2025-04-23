Pahalgam terror attack: Locals chant ‘Pakistan wake up’, BJP leaders vow strong response

‘We Need to Give a Fitting Reply’ Political reactions have begun to emerge following the attack. BJP leader Nirmal Singh stated that a strong response will be given soon. Retired General Syed Ata Hasnain has also called for a befitting response to the terrorists.
‘An Attack Not Just on Tourism, But on the Future’ Social media is also abuzz with strong reactions to the attack. User Yusra Iqbal (@YusraIqbal_), sharing a video, wrote: “Every bullet fired at a tourist in Pahalgam is a bullet fired at Kashmir’s economy, image, and future. These terrorists are not just enemies of humanity but also of Kashmiris, undoing years of efforts to change the perspective on Kashmir.”
Pahalgam Terror Attack Leaves Locals Grieving; Candle Marches Held in Protest The Chinar Corps, Indian Army, tweeted: “On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence, terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilised, and evacuation of casualties commenced. In response to this senseless violence and the hurt to local sentiments, candle marches were organised by locals in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir. A joint search operation has been launched by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in the general area of Beasaran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is still underway, with complete focus on bringing the perpetrators to justice.”
Opposition Condemns Attack, Demands Strict Action from Government Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the attack unfortunate, expressed condolences to the bereaved families, and demanded strong action from the government. Rahul Gandhi called the attack cowardly and heartbreaking, stating that the government should now take responsibility instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
A Brutal and Cowardly Attack: Rajnath Singh
All Parties Show Unity Numerous leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, Pramod Tiwari, Deepender Singh Hooda, Eknath Shinde, and Lalu Yadav, have strongly condemned the attack. Lalu Yadav stated that the central government should take swift action and send a strong message to prevent any future such barbarity against Indians.
Pakistan Should Be Answered in Its Own Language: Arjun Singh Raju National Conference leader Arjun Singh Raju stated that the time has come to respond to Pakistan in its own language. He added that an attack on tourism, the backbone of the economy, cannot be tolerated.
Gujarat Government Increases Vigilance Regarding Tourists Reports have emerged of Gujarat tourists being injured in the attack. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the state government is continuously gathering information in coordination with the Centre and providing all possible assistance to the victims.