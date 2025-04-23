Pahalgam terror attack: Locals chant ‘Pakistan wake up’, BJP leaders vow strong response

‘We Need to Give a Fitting Reply’ Political reactions have begun to emerge following the attack. BJP leader Nirmal Singh stated that a strong response will be given soon. Retired General Syed Ata Hasnain has also called for a befitting response to the terrorists.

Every bullet fired at a tourist in #Pahalgam is a bullet fired at Kashmir's economy, image,& future. These terrorists want #Kashmir to bleed, not heal! They are not just enemies of humanity but also of Kashmiris, undoing years of efforts gone into changing perspective on Kashmir pic.twitter.com/EuN0a1hhQ9— Yusra Iqbal (@YusraIqbal_) April 22, 2025 'An Attack Not Just on Tourism, But on the Future' Social media is also abuzz with strong reactions to the attack. User Yusra Iqbal (@YusraIqbal_), sharing a video, wrote: "Every bullet fired at a tourist in Pahalgam is a bullet fired at Kashmir's economy, image, and future. These terrorists are not just enemies of humanity but also of Kashmiris, undoing years of efforts to change the perspective on Kashmir."

#WATCH | Kupwara, J&K | PDP leader Mir Mohammad Fayaz says, "The cowardly act carried out by terrorists today, in which our guests were harmed, we strongly condemn it… The perpetrators do not belong to any religion. It is a murder of humanity. They should be strictly… https://t.co/DD7Hke5wxS pic.twitter.com/3fzPsvJe6d — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack Leaves Locals Grieving; Candle Marches Held in Protest The Chinar Corps, Indian Army, tweeted: "On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence, terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilised, and evacuation of casualties commenced. In response to this senseless violence and the hurt to local sentiments, candle marches were organised by locals in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir. A joint search operation has been launched by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in the general area of Beasaran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is still underway, with complete focus on bringing the perpetrators to justice."

Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweets, "On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence, terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilised, and… pic.twitter.com/iDCmisjHel — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025 Opposition Condemns Attack, Demands Strict Action from Government Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the attack unfortunate, expressed condolences to the bereaved families, and demanded strong action from the government. Rahul Gandhi called the attack cowardly and heartbreaking, stating that the government should now take responsibility instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Brutal and Cowardly Attack: Rajnath Singh All Parties Show Unity Numerous leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, Pramod Tiwari, Deepender Singh Hooda, Eknath Shinde, and Lalu Yadav, have strongly condemned the attack. Lalu Yadav stated that the central government should take swift action and send a strong message to prevent any future such barbarity against Indians.

VIDEO | Pahalgam terror attack: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) says, “…They (terrorists) will face the consequences. Pragati Jagdare, who is from Pune and have gone there as a tourist, said that the terrorists came dressed up in police uniform and were… pic.twitter.com/q73S1MpOOo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2025 Pakistan Should Be Answered in Its Own Language: Arjun Singh Raju National Conference leader Arjun Singh Raju stated that the time has come to respond to Pakistan in its own language. He added that an attack on tourism, the backbone of the economy, cannot be tolerated. National Conference leader Arjun Singh Raju stated that the time has come to respond to Pakistan in its own language. He added that an attack on tourism, the backbone of the economy, cannot be tolerated.