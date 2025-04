Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

Pakistan Cyber Attack: Late Monday night, Pakistan’s cyber force launched a cyberattack on the websites of Rajasthan’s Urban Development Department (UDH), Department of Local Bodies (DLB), and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA). Details of the incident are forthcoming.

Jaipur•Apr 29, 2025 / 08:34 am• Patrika Desk

फाइल फोटो

Pakistan Cyber Attack: A cyberattack originating from Pakistan has targeted Rajasthan. Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has now resorted to cyber warfare. Late Monday night, Pakistan’s cyber force launched a cyberattack on the websites of the Urban Development Department (UDH), the Directorate of Local Bodies (DLB), and the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), displaying posters with objectionable content related to the Pahalgam attack. It is yet unknown whether the cybercriminals tampered with the data on these sites.

Unable to Contact Officials Attempts to contact the Minister of Urban Development, Jhabar Singh Kharra, and JDC Aanndi regarding this matter proved unsuccessful. From Bullets to Digital Attacks The poster displayed on the hacked websites prominently features “Pakistan Cyber Force” at the top. Several punchlines in English follow, implying that the next attack will be digital, not with bullets. Other statements include “No limits, no warnings, no mercy.”