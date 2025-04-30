Pakistan Holds Midnight Press Conference, Claims Imminent Indian Attack

Pakistan’s Information Minister, Ataullah Tarar, stated in a late-night post on the social media platform X, “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India is preparing to launch a military attack within the next 24 to 36 hours, using the Pahalgam attack as a false pretext.” He warned, “Any aggression will be decisively responded to. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region.”

Pakistan on High Alert Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, told Reuters in an interview that an Indian military attack was “imminent”. Speaking from his office in Islamabad, he said Pakistan was on high alert but that nuclear weapons would only be used if “our existence is directly threatened.”

Tensions further escalated between the two countries after India suspended the crucial Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to find and punish those responsible for the attack.