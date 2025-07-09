Pakistan's Designs Foiled: AK-47s, Grenades, and Ammunition Seized at India-Pakistan Border

Police reported that the recovered weapons included two AK-47 rifles, 16 live cartridges, grenades, and other explosives. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act and Arms Act, and an investigation has begun. This is not the first instance of an attempt to smuggle weapons across the India-Pakistan border via drone. Recently, on 3 July, an AK-47 rifle and 37 live cartridges were recovered in Firozpur, also believed to have been sent across the border via drone.