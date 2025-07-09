Pakistan's Designs Foiled: AK-47s, Grenades, and Ammunition Seized at India-Pakistan Border

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has thwarted a major terror plot on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, recovering a significant cache of weapons and ammunition. The operation seized two AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, and other explosive materials, intended for a terror attack in India by Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.
This recovery was made during an intelligence-based operation in the forests of the Gurdaspur’s Purana Shala police station area. Police received information that a consignment of weapons had been sent from Pakistan via drone, intended for terrorists of the Khalistani organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The AGTF swiftly acted, seizing the consignment and foiling the terror plot.
Police reported that the recovered weapons included two AK-47 rifles, 16 live cartridges, grenades, and other explosives. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act and Arms Act, and an investigation has begun. This is not the first instance of an attempt to smuggle weapons across the India-Pakistan border via drone. Recently, on 3 July, an AK-47 rifle and 37 live cartridges were recovered in Firozpur, also believed to have been sent across the border via drone.
The vigilance of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) has once again thwarted Pakistan-sponsored terrorist plans. Investigating agencies are trying to ascertain the involvement of other individuals in this conspiracy.