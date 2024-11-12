script‘Pakistan’s Statement on Bhagat Singh is Shameful, Apologize to India’ | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh: The statement given by Pakistan on Bhagat Singh is not only shameful but also an insult to the history of India’s freedom struggle.’

New DelhiNov 12, 2024 / 02:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Shaheed Bhagat Singh: The statement given by Pakistan on Bhagat Singh is not only shameful but also an insult to the history of India’s freedom struggle. The Punjab government of Pakistan has termed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist in the Lahore High Court, which is a grave disrespect to his sacrifice and contribution to the Indian freedom struggle. The Congress has reacted to Pakistan calling Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh a terrorist. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has condemned Pakistan’s act.

Pakistan’s Real Face Exposed Again

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that Pakistan has taken a condemnable step and termed Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. This is Pakistan’s vicious intention, and its real face has been exposed. If we look at history, we will realize that we all fought together for the country’s independence.

Who is a Martyr and Who is a Terrorist, Pakistan Doesn’t Know

Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, “I strongly condemn the shameful step taken by the current government of Pakistan. Pakistan’s intentions towards other countries have always been clear, as terrorism has been their business. They don’t even know who is a martyr and who is a terrorist. Bhagat Singh is our martyr, was, and will always be.”

Pakistan’s Government Should Apologize

Congress leader demanded an apology from the Pakistan government. He said, “I will say that Pakistan should apologize for its act, and I will request the Indian government to put pressure on Pakistan in this regard.”

Know the Whole Matter

It is worth mentioning that a square in Lahore, Pakistan, was to be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. However, the Punjab government opposed it, and later, the decision to name the square after Bhagat Singh was revoked. In its reply to the High Court, the Punjab government stated that Bhagat Singh was not a freedom fighter but a terrorist.

