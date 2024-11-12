‘Pakistan’s Statement on Bhagat Singh is Shameful, Apologize to India’

Pakistan’s Real Face Exposed Again Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that Pakistan has taken a condemnable step and termed Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. This is Pakistan’s vicious intention, and its real face has been exposed. If we look at history, we will realize that we all fought together for the country’s independence.

Who is a Martyr and Who is a Terrorist, Pakistan Doesn’t Know Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, “I strongly condemn the shameful step taken by the current government of Pakistan. Pakistan’s intentions towards other countries have always been clear, as terrorism has been their business. They don’t even know who is a martyr and who is a terrorist. Bhagat Singh is our martyr, was, and will always be.”

Pakistan’s Government Should Apologize Congress leader demanded an apology from the Pakistan government. He said, “I will say that Pakistan should apologize for its act, and I will request the Indian government to put pressure on Pakistan in this regard.”