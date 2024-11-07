Pakistan’s Yasin Malik’s wife writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi about Peace in J&K

As a former assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on human rights and women’s empowerment, Mushaal Hussein drew attention to the three-decade-old treason case against Malik, in which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought the death penalty. Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022. Malik himself is arguing in the Delhi High Court against the NIA’s appeal, which has sought the death penalty in a terror funding case. The NIA had filed charges against Malik and several others in 2017, and after being found guilty, the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2022.

Malik is on an indefinite hunger strike Malik is on an indefinite hunger strike. He said, “Since November 2, Malik has been on an indefinite hunger strike in jail to protest against the inhuman treatment. This hunger strike will harm his health and put the life of a person who has renounced armed struggle and believes in the concept of non-violence at risk.” He said, “Rahul ji, I am not recalling these incidents to glorify Malik, but to remind you that he is standing by his promise.” He also quoted various writers who have described Malik’s transformation.

She also alleged that Malik has been tortured by the BJP government in every possible way since 2019. “A 35-year-old case of waging war against India is pending against him, and now the NIA is seeking the death penalty in fabricated cases. I request you (Rahul) to use your high moral and political influence in parliament and initiate a debate on Yasin Malik’s case, which can bring back biological peace to Jammu and Kashmir – the heaven on earth.”