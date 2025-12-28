28 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Paragliding Accident: Glider Malfunctions Immediately After Take-off, Pilot Dies and Tourist Injured

A mishap occurred at the famous Bir-Billing paragliding site in Kangra. Just moments after taking off, the glider crashed due to a technical malfunction. The pilot died in this accident.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

Accident during paragliding

Paragliding Accident in HP (Image: Patrika)

A tragic incident has come to light from the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. A horrific accident occurred here during paragliding. An experienced pilot lost his life in this accident, and the tourist also sustained injuries. The accident happened at the world-famous Bir-Billing paragliding site. Just moments after taking off, the tandem paraglider (a glider for two people) experienced a technical malfunction, leading to the accident.

Paraglider Lost Balance Due to Glider Malfunction

Due to a malfunction in the glider, the paraglider lost its balance. It then crashed onto the road located below the launch site. According to information, this accident occurred on Saturday afternoon. The pilot died in this accident. In honour of the deceased, officials and operators suspended all paragliding activities for a day following the incident. The pilot who died in this accident has been identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district.

Pilot Died on the Way to the Hospital

Singh had sustained severe injuries in this accident, which led to his death. As soon as Singh fell onto the road, people present and the rescue team immediately took him and the tourist in the glider to the hospital. However, Singh had already passed away en route. The tourist injured in the accident received first aid at the hospital and is now out of danger. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the causes of the accident.

Questions Raised Over Safety Arrangements

Officials are investigating whether the incident was caused by a technical fault, human error, or adverse weather conditions. This incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety arrangements at adventure sports destinations like paragliding. Following the incident, questions have arisen regarding the regular inspection of equipment and gear used at these locations, the experience and certification of trainers, and the strict adherence to safety regulations.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 11:55 am

English News / National News / Paragliding Accident: Glider Malfunctions Immediately After Take-off, Pilot Dies and Tourist Injured

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.