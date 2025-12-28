Paragliding Accident: Glider Malfunctions Immediately After Take-off, Pilot Dies and Tourist Injured

Paragliding Accident in HP (Image: Patrika)
A tragic incident has come to light from the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. A horrific accident occurred here during paragliding. An experienced pilot lost his life in this accident, and the tourist also sustained injuries. The accident happened at the world-famous Bir-Billing paragliding site. Just moments after taking off, the tandem paraglider (a glider for two people) experienced a technical malfunction, leading to the accident.
Due to a malfunction in the glider, the paraglider lost its balance. It then crashed onto the road located below the launch site. According to information, this accident occurred on Saturday afternoon. The pilot died in this accident. In honour of the deceased, officials and operators suspended all paragliding activities for a day following the incident. The pilot who died in this accident has been identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district.
Singh had sustained severe injuries in this accident, which led to his death. As soon as Singh fell onto the road, people present and the rescue team immediately took him and the tourist in the glider to the hospital. However, Singh had already passed away en route. The tourist injured in the accident received first aid at the hospital and is now out of danger. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the causes of the accident.
Officials are investigating whether the incident was caused by a technical fault, human error, or adverse weather conditions. This incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety arrangements at adventure sports destinations like paragliding. Following the incident, questions have arisen regarding the regular inspection of equipment and gear used at these locations, the experience and certification of trainers, and the strict adherence to safety regulations.
