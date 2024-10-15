scriptParamesh Sivamani,New Director General of the Indian Coast Guard | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Paramesh Sivamani,New Director General of the Indian Coast Guard

Paramesh Sivamani: Paramesh Sivamani has become the new Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). He took charge of the post on Tuesday.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 04:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Paramesh Sivamani has become the new Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). He took charge of the post on Tuesday. Paramesh Sivamani is the 26th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. The Defense Ministry officially announced his appointment on Tuesday. According to the Defense Ministry, Paramesh Sivamani has served in various positions during his more than three-decade-long illustrious career, including coastal and ship-based appointments. He is an expert in navigation and direction, and all major ships of the ICG have been under his command.

Has Held Many Top Posts

His command has included advanced offshore patrol vessels like ‘Samrath’ and offshore patrol vessels like ‘Vishwast’. Paramesh Sivamani has held top posts such as Coast Guard Region (East), Coast Guard Region (West), and Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) during his service. The Defense Ministry stated that the new Director General of the Indian Coast Guard is an alumnus of the National Defense College, New Delhi, and the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington.
Paramesh Sivamani was promoted to the post of Additional Director General in September 2022. Later, he was posted to the Coast Guard Headquarters, in New Delhi. He was given the additional charge of Director General, of the Coast Guard, in August 2024.

Many Important Operations Have Been Carried Out

The Defense Ministry stated that during this period, many important operations and exercises were carried out. These included the seizure of drugs and gold worth crores of rupees. In addition, rescue operations were conducted during severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with foreign coast guards, anti-poaching campaigns, and coastal security exercises, which also involved humanitarian assistance.

Has Received 2 Big Honors

DG Paramesh Sivamani was awarded the Coast Guard Medal in 2014 and the President’s Coast Guard Medal in 2019 for his outstanding service. He has also been honored with the DG Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (East) Commendation in 2009.

The former DG’s Death Occurred in August

It is worth noting that the former Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, Rakesh Pal, passed away in August this year. The cause of his death was a heart attack. He was taken to a hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last.

News / National News / Paramesh Sivamani,New Director General of the Indian Coast Guard

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

National News

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

in 2 hours

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

Political

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

in 2 hours

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

Special

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

in 2 hours

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

Jobs

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Paramesh Sivamani,New Director General of the Indian Coast Guard

National News

Paramesh Sivamani,New Director General of the Indian Coast Guard

in 5 hours

Salman Khan Challenged to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang After Baba Siddique Murder

Crime

Salman Khan Challenged to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang After Baba Siddique Murder

in 5 hours

ECI Chief Rajiv Kumar responds to Congress’ allegations on EVM

National News

ECI Chief Rajiv Kumar responds to Congress’ allegations on EVM

in 5 hours

PM Modi calls for global standards for AI and data privacy at IMC 2024

National News

PM Modi calls for global standards for AI and data privacy at IMC 2024

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.