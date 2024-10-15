Paramesh Sivamani,New Director General of the Indian Coast Guard

Has Held Many Top Posts His command has included advanced offshore patrol vessels like ‘Samrath’ and offshore patrol vessels like ‘Vishwast’. Paramesh Sivamani has held top posts such as Coast Guard Region (East), Coast Guard Region (West), and Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) during his service. The Defense Ministry stated that the new Director General of the Indian Coast Guard is an alumnus of the National Defense College, New Delhi, and the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington.

Paramesh Sivamani was promoted to the post of Additional Director General in September 2022. Later, he was posted to the Coast Guard Headquarters, in New Delhi. He was given the additional charge of Director General, of the Coast Guard, in August 2024.

Many Important Operations Have Been Carried Out The Defense Ministry stated that during this period, many important operations and exercises were carried out. These included the seizure of drugs and gold worth crores of rupees. In addition, rescue operations were conducted during severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with foreign coast guards, anti-poaching campaigns, and coastal security exercises, which also involved humanitarian assistance.

Has Received 2 Big Honors DG Paramesh Sivamani was awarded the Coast Guard Medal in 2014 and the President’s Coast Guard Medal in 2019 for his outstanding service. He has also been honored with the DG Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (East) Commendation in 2009.