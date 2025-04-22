scriptParliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads | Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj&#39;s &#39;National Herald Loot&#39; Bag Turns Heads | Latest News | Patrika News
Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj's 'National Herald Loot' Bag Turns Heads

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj stated that Young India, a company with 76% ownership held by the Gandhi family, acquired assets worth ₹2000 crore for a mere ₹50 lakh.

BharatApr 22, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

बांसुरी स्वराज के बैग पर लिखा- नेशनल हेराल्ड की लूट

Bansuri Swaraj: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj arrived at the Parliament building to attend a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the ‘One Nation-One Election’ initiative. A bag she carried drew considerable attention. The bag bore the inscription: “National Herald Ki Loot”.
This follows the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s filing of a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.

This is a serious matter – Bansuri Swaraj

Targeting the Congress party, the BJP MP stated that this marks the first instance of corruption within the fourth pillar of democracy. The chargesheet filed by the ED exposes the Congress party’s long-standing modus operandi and ideology. Under the guise of service, they utilise public institutions to augment their personal wealth. This is a very serious matter. The Congress party and its top leadership are accountable for this.

Young India acquired property at a pittance

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj stated that Young India, a company with 76% ownership held by the Gandhi family, acquired assets worth ₹2000 crore for a mere ₹50 lakh. She described this as “theft and brazen audacity”.

Priyanka also arrived at Parliament with a bag

Last December, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also arrived at Parliament with a bag that generated significant discussion. The bag bore the inscription “Palestine”. The BJP criticised Priyanka Gandhi for this, accusing her of adopting a communal stance and remaining silent on issues concerning Hindus in Bangladesh.
The following day, however, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Parliament with a different bag, this one inscribed with “Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians”.

Anurag Thakur’s comments on ‘One Nation-One Election’

BJP MP Anurag Thakur described the ‘One Nation-One Election’ bill as transformative, visionary, and historic. He stated that PM Modi’s government believes in reform, performance, and transformation. The rapid development of the nation is attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives and his government’s work. ‘One Nation-One Election’ aligns with this direction.

