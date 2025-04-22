Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

This follows the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s filing of a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. This is a serious matter – Bansuri Swaraj Targeting the Congress party, the BJP MP stated that this marks the first instance of corruption within the fourth pillar of democracy. The chargesheet filed by the ED exposes the Congress party’s long-standing modus operandi and ideology. Under the guise of service, they utilise public institutions to augment their personal wealth. This is a very serious matter. The Congress party and its top leadership are accountable for this.

Young India acquired property at a pittance BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj stated that Young India, a company with 76% ownership held by the Gandhi family, acquired assets worth ₹2000 crore for a mere ₹50 lakh. She described this as “theft and brazen audacity”.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj arrives at Parliament Annexe building to attend JPC meeting on 'One Nation One Election' carrying a bag with 'National Herald Ki Loot' written on it pic.twitter.com/i4zhdkdF0m — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025 Priyanka also arrived at Parliament with a bag Last December, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also arrived at Parliament with a bag that generated significant discussion. The bag bore the inscription "Palestine". The BJP criticised Priyanka Gandhi for this, accusing her of adopting a communal stance and remaining silent on issues concerning Hindus in Bangladesh.

Priyanka Gandhi always Stands with Palestine 🇵🇸 आज प्रियंका गांधी फिलिस्तीन लिखा बैग लेकर संसद पहुंची थी! #Palestina #Gaza pic.twitter.com/vTW8hzgBO8— Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) December 16, 2024 The following day, however, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Parliament with a different bag, this one inscribed with "Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians".