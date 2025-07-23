Parliament Disrupted: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protest Over Bihar Voter List Revision

Opposition parties created a major uproar in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, protesting against four key issues, including the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of voter lists in Bihar. This led to the adjournment of both Houses until 2 PM.
The commotion began as soon as the proceedings of the third day of the monsoon session commenced in the Lok Sabha. Due to the uproar, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House immediately.
Expressing disapproval of the Opposition's behaviour, the Speaker stated, “The nation is watching your conduct. I will have to take decisive action against the members who brought in banners. This House is for discussion and dialogue, not sloganeering. Maintain the dignity of the House.”
Amidst the Opposition's protests, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were also disrupted and subsequently adjourned until the afternoon. Opposition leaders are demanding that the Prime Minister address both Houses and the nation on these crucial issues.
These issues include the Pulwama terrorist attack and the SSR process undertaken by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
The Opposition is also demanding that Prime Minister Modi respond to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of a ‘ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan following Operation Sandur.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday introduced a motion for adjournment in the Lok Sabha to discuss the voter list revision process being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
In his notice, Tagore termed the SSR process as ‘dangerous and unconstitutional’. He accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘using’ the Election Commission to disenfranchise the poor and marginalised communities in Bihar.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MPs Santosh Kumar P, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ranani Ashok Rao Patil, and Ranjit Ranjan also submitted adjournment motions to discuss the urgent matter of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of voter lists in Bihar.
Furthermore, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also questioned Trump's claims, asking, "Why is Trump saying this repeatedly?"