Parliament monsoon session begins today, Opposition set to corner government

The Monsoon session of Parliament commences today, 21 July, and will continue until 21 August. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that ensuring the smooth functioning of the House is a collective responsibility. The Modi government is prepared to discuss all issues. We will also respond to questions regarding US President Donald Trump and the claims made about Operation Sindoor.
A BJP meeting was held on Sunday evening to discuss the Monsoon session. Chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, the meeting was attended by several senior ministers and NDA leaders.
A meeting of all parties was also held on Sunday to discuss the smooth conduct of the session.
Regarding the Monsoon session, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged for a cordial atmosphere among political parties to facilitate meaningful and serious deliberations. He appealed to parliamentarians to refrain from using inappropriate language. He acknowledged that differences of opinion and disagreements are possible, but stressed that bitterness should not prevail.
The Modi government intends to introduce eight bills during the Monsoon session. A significant bill concerning the protection of geo-heritage and ancient remains is included.
There was a 108-day gap between the Budget session and the Monsoon session. During this period, significant events occurred, including the Bihar voter list special intensive revision, the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the Ahmedabad plane crash. The opposition leader will likely use these issues to challenge the Modi Government during the Monsoon session.
A terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 22 April, resulting in the death of 26 Indian citizens. The perpetrators remain unidentified, and the opposition will likely question the government on this matter.
India launched strikes against nine terrorist bases in Pakistan during the night of 6-7 May, using BrahMos missiles. US President Donald Trump is attempting to take credit for preventing military conflict between India and Pakistan. Since then, the opposition has repeatedly questioned India's foreign policy and demanded information about India's losses in this operation.
The opposition will question the government regarding the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Following the release of the preliminary investigation report, several theories have emerged, and the Congress and other opposition parties will question the responsibility for the accident.
The special intensive revision of the voter list in Bihar, undertaken before the Bihar Assembly elections, is expected to generate considerable debate during the Monsoon session. Opposition leaders have already questioned the Election Commission and the Modi government on this matter and will seek answers from PM Modi and the government during this session.
Prior to the Monsoon session, opposition parties united. The Congress convened an online meeting of the India bloc on 19 July, led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Opposition leaders are preparing to challenge the government on the Bihar voter list special intensive revision being conducted by the Election Commission, Operation Sindoor, the Manipur violence, the Balasore self-immolation case, and the Air India plane crash.