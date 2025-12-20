20 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Parliament Winter Session: How did it go? How much work was done in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Parliament Winter Session 2025 saw key debates in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with disruptions over alleged SIR vote theft and other issues. Read the full story.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Parliament (Photo: IANS)

Parliament Winter Session: The winter session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Friday. The Rajya Sabha conducted legislative business for approximately 92 hours, achieving a productivity of 121 per cent. The Lok Sabha's productivity stood at 111 per cent, with discussions lasting 92 hours and 25 minutes.

In the Rajya Sabha, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan stated that this session held special significance for him as it was his first time presiding over the Rajya Sabha after assuming office. He noted that the number of issues raised during Zero Hour significantly exceeded previous records, with an average of over 15 matters raised daily, approximately 50 per cent more than in the last two sessions. He added that the display of placards by some opposition members on Thursday, disrupting the minister's speech and tearing up papers, was not in line with decorum and that members would reflect on this.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Expresses Gratitude

As soon as the Lok Sabha proceedings began, Speaker Om Birla informed the House that the session's productivity was 111 per cent. He then adjourned the proceedings sine die, expressing gratitude to all MPs for their cooperation in running the House.

Highlights of the Session:

Rajya Sabha:

  1. A two-day discussion on 'Vande Mataram' took place, with 82 members participating.
  2. A three-day discussion on electoral reforms saw participation from 57 members.
  3. Private Member's Bills: 59 were introduced.
  4. A total of 58 starred questions were asked.
  5. 208 Zero Hour notices and 87 special mentions were raised.

Lok Sabha:

  1. A discussion on 'Vande Mataram' lasted for 11 hours and 32 minutes, with 65 members participating.
  2. The discussion on electoral reforms spanned approximately 13 hours, with 63 members participating.
  3. During the session, 10 government bills were introduced and 8 bills were passed.
  4. 300 starred questions were taken up, with oral answers provided for 72 starred questions. A total of 3449 unstarred questions were accepted.
  5. 137 bills were introduced by private members.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Parliament winter session

Updated on:

20 Dec 2025 10:06 am

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 10:05 am

English News / National News / Parliament Winter Session: How did it go? How much work was done in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Parliament winter session

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.