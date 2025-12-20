Parliament Winter Session: How did it go? How much work was done in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan stated that this session held special significance for him as it was his first time presiding over the Rajya Sabha after assuming office. He noted that the number of issues raised during Zero Hour significantly exceeded previous records, with an average of over 15 matters raised daily, approximately 50 per cent more than in the last two sessions. He added that the display of placards by some opposition members on Thursday, disrupting the minister's speech and tearing up papers, was not in line with decorum and that members would reflect on this.