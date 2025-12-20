Parliament Winter Session: How did it go? How much work was done in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Parliament (Photo: IANS)
Parliament Winter Session: The winter session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Friday. The Rajya Sabha conducted legislative business for approximately 92 hours, achieving a productivity of 121 per cent. The Lok Sabha's productivity stood at 111 per cent, with discussions lasting 92 hours and 25 minutes.
In the Rajya Sabha, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan stated that this session held special significance for him as it was his first time presiding over the Rajya Sabha after assuming office. He noted that the number of issues raised during Zero Hour significantly exceeded previous records, with an average of over 15 matters raised daily, approximately 50 per cent more than in the last two sessions. He added that the display of placards by some opposition members on Thursday, disrupting the minister's speech and tearing up papers, was not in line with decorum and that members would reflect on this.
As soon as the Lok Sabha proceedings began, Speaker Om Birla informed the House that the session's productivity was 111 per cent. He then adjourned the proceedings sine die, expressing gratitude to all MPs for their cooperation in running the House.
Highlights of the Session:
Rajya Sabha:
Lok Sabha:
