Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected various arrangements and facilities in the Parliament complex ahead of the Winter Session.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 09:16 am

Patrika Desk

Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected various arrangements and facilities in the Parliament complex ahead of the Winter Session. Birla inspected the Lok Sabha Chamber, corridors, lobbies, waiting rooms, media facilities, and other key locations. Birla said that several important programs will be organised in the Parliament complex during the Winter Session, including Constitution Day, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvana Diwas, and the anniversary of the attack on Parliament.
This year’s Constitution Day is special because it marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which will be celebrated on Tuesday. He also inspected the catering services provided by ITDC within the Parliament complex and directed the concerned agencies to ensure cleanliness and hygiene. Birla reviewed the security arrangements in the complex and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to Parliament for MPs and maintain the highest security standards.

Inspection of Catering Services

Emphasising the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness during the upcoming session, he directed all agencies to function effectively. He inspected the catering services provided by ITDC within the Parliament complex and directed the concerned agencies to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

Review of Security Arrangements

He reviewed the security arrangements in the complex and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to Parliament for MPs and maintain the highest security standards. The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20.

