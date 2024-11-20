Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

This year’s Constitution Day is special because it marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which will be celebrated on Tuesday. He also inspected the catering services provided by ITDC within the Parliament complex and directed the concerned agencies to ensure cleanliness and hygiene. Birla reviewed the security arrangements in the complex and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to Parliament for MPs and maintain the highest security standards.

