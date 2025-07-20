20 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow; Opposition Gears Up for Confrontation

The monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin tomorrow. Opposition leaders are expected to question the government on several issues including the special revision of the Bihar voter list, the Pulwama terror attack, Operation Sindur, and the Ahmedabad plane crash. The session is likely to witness intense disruptions.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Parliament's Monsoon Session (Image Source: Patrika Official)

The Monsoon session of Parliament is commencing tomorrow, 21st July, and will continue until 21st August. There is a gap of 108 days between the Budget session and the Monsoon session. During this interval, significant events such as the Bihar voter list special intensive revision, the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the Ahmedabad plane crash unfolded. During the Monsoon session, the opposition leader will attempt to corner the Modi Government on these very issues.

The whereabouts of the Terrorist Attackers

On 22nd April, a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulting in the death of 26 Indian citizens. The terrorists involved remain unidentified. The opposition will question the government on this matter.

Operation Sindoor and Trump's Statement

During the night of 6-7 May, India launched an attack on 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan, utilising BrahMos missiles. US President Donald Trump is attempting to take credit for preventing military conflict between India and Pakistan. Since then, the opposition has repeatedly questioned India's foreign policy and is demanding information about the losses incurred by India in this operation.

Questions surrounding the Air India Accident Investigation

The opposition will question the government regarding the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Following the release of the preliminary investigation report, several theories have emerged surrounding the accident. The Congress and other opposition parties will question the responsibility for the plane crash.

Intense Debate Expected on the Bihar Voter List

The special intensive revision of the voter list, undertaken before the Bihar Assembly elections, is expected to cause significant uproar during the Parliament's Monsoon session. Opposition leaders have already questioned the Election Commission and the Modi government on this matter and will demand answers from PM Modi and the government during this session.

Prior to the Monsoon session, opposition parties united. The Congress convened an online meeting of the INDIA bloc on 19th July, led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Opposition leaders are preparing to corner the government on the Bihar voter list special intensive revision being conducted by the Election Commission, Operation Sindoor, the Manipur violence, the Balasore self-immolation case, and the Air India plane crash.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 03:05 pm

English News / National News / Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow; Opposition Gears Up for Confrontation
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.