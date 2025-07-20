Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow; Opposition Gears Up for Confrontation

The Monsoon session of Parliament is commencing tomorrow, 21st July, and will continue until 21st August. There is a gap of 108 days between the Budget session and the Monsoon session. During this interval, significant events such as the Bihar voter list special intensive revision, the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the Ahmedabad plane crash unfolded. During the Monsoon session, the opposition leader will attempt to corner the Modi Government on these very issues.