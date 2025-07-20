Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow; Opposition Gears Up for Confrontation

The Monsoon session of Parliament is commencing tomorrow, 21st July, and will continue until 21st August. There is a gap of 108 days between the Budget session and the Monsoon session. During this interval, significant events such as the Bihar voter list special intensive revision, the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the Ahmedabad plane crash unfolded. During the Monsoon session, the opposition leader will attempt to corner the Modi Government on these very issues.
On 22nd April, a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulting in the death of 26 Indian citizens. The terrorists involved remain unidentified. The opposition will question the government on this matter.
During the night of 6-7 May, India launched an attack on 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan, utilising BrahMos missiles. US President Donald Trump is attempting to take credit for preventing military conflict between India and Pakistan. Since then, the opposition has repeatedly questioned India's foreign policy and is demanding information about the losses incurred by India in this operation.
The opposition will question the government regarding the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Following the release of the preliminary investigation report, several theories have emerged surrounding the accident. The Congress and other opposition parties will question the responsibility for the plane crash.
The special intensive revision of the voter list, undertaken before the Bihar Assembly elections, is expected to cause significant uproar during the Parliament's Monsoon session. Opposition leaders have already questioned the Election Commission and the Modi government on this matter and will demand answers from PM Modi and the government during this session.
Prior to the Monsoon session, opposition parties united. The Congress convened an online meeting of the INDIA bloc on 19th July, led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Opposition leaders are preparing to corner the government on the Bihar voter list special intensive revision being conducted by the Election Commission, Operation Sindoor, the Manipur violence, the Balasore self-immolation case, and the Air India plane crash.