National News

Parliament's Monsoon Session to Begin July 21st

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, announced that the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament will commence on 21 July and conclude on 12 August 2025.

Jun 04, 2025 / 05:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025

संसद मानसून सत्र 2025 (ANI)

Parliament Monsoon Session: The upcoming monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on 21 July and conclude on 12 August 2025. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, made the announcement on Wednesday. This session will last for 23 days and is expected to see discussions on several crucial bills and national issues.

Expected Discussions

According to available information, the government may introduce the Insurance Amendment Bill during this session. This bill proposes increasing the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 100 percent. Furthermore, an impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge, Yashwant Verma may also be brought forward. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs will discuss this with leaders from all parties.

Opposition Demands

The opposition has demanded discussions on national security issues such as ‘Operation Sindur’ and the Pehlgam attack during this session. The Congress and other opposition parties have also sought the government’s response on issues like the Manipur violence, unemployment, inflation, and recent train accidents. Opposition leaders had demanded a special session on these issues, but Rijiju clarified that all matters will be openly discussed during the monsoon session as per the rules.

Focus on Economic Survey and Budget

The Economic Survey and Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will also be closely watched during the session. Additionally, discussions and potential passage of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Indian Aircraft Bill 2024, and other significant bills are anticipated.

