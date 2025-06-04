Parliament's Monsoon Session to Begin July 21st

Expected Discussions According to available information, the government may introduce the Insurance Amendment Bill during this session. This bill proposes increasing the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 100 percent. Furthermore, an impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge, Yashwant Verma may also be brought forward. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs will discuss this with leaders from all parties.

Opposition Demands The opposition has demanded discussions on national security issues such as ‘Operation Sindur’ and the Pehlgam attack during this session. The Congress and other opposition parties have also sought the government’s response on issues like the Manipur violence, unemployment, inflation, and recent train accidents. Opposition leaders had demanded a special session on these issues, but Rijiju clarified that all matters will be openly discussed during the monsoon session as per the rules.