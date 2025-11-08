Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Parliament’s Winter Session to Commence from December 1

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju posted on X, stating that the winter session of Parliament will commence on December 1. This session of Parliament will continue until December 19, 2025.

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Parliament (Image: IANS)

Parliament Winter Session: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on X that the Parliament's Winter Session will commence on December 1st and conclude on December 19th, 2025. He stated that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government's proposal to hold the Winter Session from December 1st. "We look forward to a constructive session that strengthens our democracy and fulfils the aspirations of the people," he added.

Previously, the Monsoon Session of Parliament was held from July 21st to August 21st. On the first day of the Monsoon Session, the then Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned citing health reasons. During that period, the entire session was disrupted by opposition protests concerning the SIR in Bihar. The Monsoon Session had a total of 21 sittings. While 120 hours were allocated for discussions in the Lok Sabha, proceedings only took place for 37 hours. In the Rajya Sabha, discussions lasted only 41 hours. There was also considerable commotion during the Monsoon Session regarding 'Operation Sindoor'.

08 Nov 2025 03:18 pm

