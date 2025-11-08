Parliament’s Winter Session to Commence from December 1

Previously, the Monsoon Session of Parliament was held from July 21st to August 21st. On the first day of the Monsoon Session, the then Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned citing health reasons. During that period, the entire session was disrupted by opposition protests concerning the SIR in Bihar. The Monsoon Session had a total of 21 sittings. While 120 hours were allocated for discussions in the Lok Sabha, proceedings only took place for 37 hours. In the Rajya Sabha, discussions lasted only 41 hours. There was also considerable commotion during the Monsoon Session regarding 'Operation Sindoor'.