Patna Branch Manager Found Dead in Well 36 Hours After Disappearing

Abhishek Varun’s family said that after receiving the call, they searched extensively for him. When they couldn't find him, they informed the Kankarbagh police station. The family and police searched for Varun, but to no avail. His last known location was traced to the Beur police station area. Police found his body there. According to the police, his scooter and slippers were also recovered from the same well. Police are now investigating whether Abhishek's death was an accident or a planned murder.