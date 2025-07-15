Patna Branch Manager Found Dead in Well 36 Hours After Disappearing

Patna Crime News: The body of Abhishek Varun, branch manager of ICICI Lombard, who had been missing from Patna for the past 36 hours, was recovered this morning. He had attended a party with his family. After the party, he sent his family home, telling his wife he would be late. He then disappeared. Thirty-six hours later, police recovered his body from a well.
Branch manager Abhishek Varun called his wife around 3 a.m. on Sunday to inform her that he had been in an accident. According to the police, his phone was switched off after this call, and there was no further contact.
Abhishek Varun’s family said that after receiving the call, they searched extensively for him. When they couldn't find him, they informed the Kankarbagh police station. The family and police searched for Varun, but to no avail. His last known location was traced to the Beur police station area. Police found his body there. According to the police, his scooter and slippers were also recovered from the same well. Police are now investigating whether Abhishek's death was an accident or a planned murder.
Police are questioning Abhishek’s wife and friends who were at the party. They are also questioning his close friends in Ramkrishna Nagar, where the party was held, to ascertain his behaviour during the party, who he spoke to, and what was discussed. They are investigating whether there was anything unusual about his behaviour at the party.