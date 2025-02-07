Patrika Group’s editor-in-chief Gulab Kothari’s books ‘Stri Deh Se Aage…’ and ‘Body Mind Intellect’ to be launched on Saturday

‘Stri Deh Se Aage…’ Explores the Divinity and Existence of Women Gulab Kothari’s ‘Stri Deh Se Aage…’ analyses the divinity and existence of women from a scientific perspective. It explores how the inherent dignity of women has been lost under the influence of modern education and media. Using examples from ancient literature, the book elucidates the importance of women while highlighting the impact of Western lifestyles and philosophies on them. It also emphasises the crucial role women play in the rise and fall of any nation.

‘Body Mind Intellect’ Examines the Interrelation of Body, Mind and Intellect Meanwhile, ‘Body Mind Intellect’ delves into the intricate relationship between the body, mind, and intellect. This book, viewed through the lens of Vedic literature, explains the importance of these three components and guides us towards spiritual upliftment. It highlights the necessity of balancing the body, mind, and intellect for spiritual progress. Several eminent personalities from literature, education, and spirituality will also be present at this book launch ceremony.