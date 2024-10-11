scriptCongress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand | Latest News | Patrika News
Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

After the Congress’s defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, Bihar Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh reviewed the situation and said that we will review the defeat with senior state leaders.

I don’t know much about Haryana, but it seemed that the people of Haryana would vote in favor of the Congress. But the results are unexpected. Whatever complaints our senior leaders have received regarding the election, they have presented their cases before the Election Commission.
He further said that I believe the election issues in Maharashtra and Jharkhand differ. People are troubled by the Modi government’s policies. Inflation and unemployment have increased, farmers are disappointed, and students and youth are troubled. In such a situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party will certainly lose in both states.
On the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that he always gave priority to human values while doing business. As a prominent philanthropist, the entire Tata group has made significant contributions in various fields like education, health, and research. Their work is unique. They operated their business in such a way that they could not be compared to anyone else. He not only remained a great businessman but also established himself as a philanthropist.

