scriptPetrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

Let’s find out today’s petrol and diesel rates in major cities across the country.

New DelhiJan 01, 2025 / 08:45 am

Patrika Desk

Petrol Diesel Price Today 1 january

Petrol Diesel Price Today 1 january

Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged on 1 January 2025: Oil companies updated petrol and diesel prices at the start of the new year, 2025. However, no changes were made to the prices on 1 January 2025. This means the public did not receive any relief on the fuel front on the first day of the new year. The public had hoped for a reduction in the rising petrol and diesel prices on the first morning of the new year, but fuel prices remained stable at the previous levels.
Let’s look at today’s petrol and diesel rates in major cities nationwide.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities Across India

Petrol and diesel prices vary across different parts of the country depending on the Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local taxes imposed by state governments.
Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi)

Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre

Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai)

Petrol: ₹103.55 per litre
Diesel: ₹90.03 per litre

Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur)
Petrol: ₹105.40 per litre
Diesel: ₹90.82 per litre

Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata)

Petrol: ₹105.01 per litre
Diesel: ₹91.82 per litre

Gurgaon (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon)

Petrol: ₹95.11 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.97 per litre
Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai)

Petrol: ₹101.03 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.61 per litre

Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore)

Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre
Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre

Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna)
Petrol: ₹105.47 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.32 per litre

Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow)

Petrol: ₹94.52 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.61 per litre

Daily Updates on Fuel Prices

Petrol and diesel prices are updated daily. If there are any changes in prices, they are immediately updated on the oil companies’ official websites. Even if there is no revision in the price, a fresh rate list is still released.

Check the New Petrol-Diesel Rates on Your Mobile

Checking petrol and diesel prices in your city is now very easy. Oil companies are providing this information to customers via SMS. Indian Oil (IOCL) customers can avail of this facility and check the latest rates from their mobile phones.
For Indian Oil (IOCL) customers: Go to your mobile’s message box. Type RSP<space><dealer code> and send this message to 9224992249. You will receive the latest petrol and diesel rates for your city via SMS within seconds. To find out your city’s RSP code, you can get information from the Indian Oil official website. To find your city’s RSP code, click here

News / National News / Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

National News

Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

in 5 hours

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

world

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

2 days ago

IND vs AUS: Australia win Boxing Day Test by 184 runs

Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia win Boxing Day Test by 184 runs

2 days ago

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

National News

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

2 days ago

Latest National News

Ex-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl

National News

Ex-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl

2 days ago

Rs 10,000 Crore Investment to Boost Prospects for 42,000 Young People: PM MITRA Park Project Hailed as ‘Game Changer’

National News

Rs 10,000 Crore Investment to Boost Prospects for 42,000 Young People: PM MITRA Park Project Hailed as ‘Game Changer’

2 days ago

Bihar BPSC Exam Row: Students Protest, Demand Re-exam Amidst Police Action and Political Support

National News

Bihar BPSC Exam Row: Students Protest, Demand Re-exam Amidst Police Action and Political Support

2 days ago

Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

National News

Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.