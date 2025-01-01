Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

Let’s look at today’s petrol and diesel rates in major cities nationwide. Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities Across India Petrol and diesel prices vary across different parts of the country depending on the Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local taxes imposed by state governments.

Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi) Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai) Petrol: ₹103.55 per litre

Diesel: ₹90.03 per litre Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur)

Petrol: ₹105.40 per litre

Diesel: ₹90.82 per litre Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata) Petrol: ₹105.01 per litre

Diesel: ₹91.82 per litre Gurgaon (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon) Petrol: ₹95.11 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.97 per litre

Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai) Petrol: ₹101.03 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.61 per litre Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore) Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre

Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna)

Petrol: ₹105.47 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.32 per litre Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow) Petrol: ₹94.52 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.61 per litre Daily Updates on Fuel Prices Petrol and diesel prices are updated daily. If there are any changes in prices, they are immediately updated on the oil companies’ official websites. Even if there is no revision in the price, a fresh rate list is still released.

Check the New Petrol-Diesel Rates on Your Mobile Checking petrol and diesel prices in your city is now very easy. Oil companies are providing this information to customers via SMS. Indian Oil (IOCL) customers can avail of this facility and check the latest rates from their mobile phones.