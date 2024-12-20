Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates

scriptPetrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates | Latest News | Patrika News
Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: International crude oil prices continue to fluctuate. Today, 20th December 2024, Brent crude has reached $72.49 per barrel, while WTI crude is trading at $69.91 per barrel.

New DelhiDec 20, 2024 / 09:45 am

Patrika Desk

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Fluctuations continue in crude oil prices in the international market. Petrol and diesel prices across India are determined based on these fluctuations. However, there has been no change in the national-level fuel prices for a considerable period. As per the latest update on 20 December 2024, no change in petrol and diesel prices has been observed. However, minor variations might be seen at the state level. Let’s find out the petrol and diesel prices in major cities across the country.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities (Petrol Diesel Price Today)

Petrol and diesel prices vary across different parts of the country depending on the Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local taxes imposed by state governments.
Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi)

Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre

Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai)

Petrol: ₹103.44 per litre
Diesel: ₹89.97 per litre

Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur)
Petrol: ₹104.72 per litre
Diesel: ₹90.21 per litre

Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata)

Petrol: ₹104.95 per litre
Diesel: ₹91.76 per litre

Gurgaon (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon)

Petrol: ₹95.04 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.90 per litre
Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai)

Petrol: ₹100.80 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.39 per litre

Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore)

Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre
Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre

Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna)
Petrol: ₹105.47 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.32 per litre

Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow)

Petrol: ₹94.69 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.81 per litre

Impact of Taxes on Petrol and Diesel Prices

The most significant contribution to petrol and diesel (Petrol Diesel Price Today) prices is the VAT and excise duty levied by state governments. This is why petrol and diesel (Petrol Diesel Price Today) prices are higher in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh compared to other parts of the country. The higher VAT rates in states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra contribute to the higher petrol and diesel prices. Conversely, states like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have lower tax rates, resulting in cheaper petrol and diesel.

Check Petrol and Diesel Rates in Your City

Due to varying state-level taxes on petrol and diesel (Petrol Diesel Price Today) across India, prices differ across cities. If you wish to know the latest petrol and diesel prices in your city daily, you can use SMS. Indian Oil (IOCL) customers can easily find out the petrol and diesel prices in their city by sending their city’s RSP (Retail Selling Price) code to 9224992249. To find your city’s RSP code, click here

