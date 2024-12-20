Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities (Petrol Diesel Price Today) Petrol and diesel prices vary across different parts of the country depending on the Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local taxes imposed by state governments.

Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi) Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai) Petrol: ₹103.44 per litre

Diesel: ₹89.97 per litre Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur)

Petrol: ₹104.72 per litre

Diesel: ₹90.21 per litre Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata) Petrol: ₹104.95 per litre

Diesel: ₹91.76 per litre Gurgaon (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon) Petrol: ₹95.04 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.90 per litre

Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai) Petrol: ₹100.80 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.39 per litre Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore) Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre

Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna)

Petrol: ₹105.47 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.32 per litre Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow) Petrol: ₹94.69 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.81 per litre Impact of Taxes on Petrol and Diesel Prices The most significant contribution to petrol and diesel (Petrol Diesel Price Today) prices is the VAT and excise duty levied by state governments. This is why petrol and diesel (Petrol Diesel Price Today) prices are higher in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh compared to other parts of the country. The higher VAT rates in states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra contribute to the higher petrol and diesel prices. Conversely, states like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have lower tax rates, resulting in cheaper petrol and diesel.