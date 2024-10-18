Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

Today’s Latest Petrol-Diesel Rates 1. Delhi

Petrol: ₹96.72 per liter

Diesel: ₹88.42 per liter 2. Mumbai

Petrol: ₹103.44 per liter

Diesel: ₹88.97 per liter 3. Bangalore

Petrol: ₹102.86 per liter

Diesel: ₹88.94 per liter 4. Rajasthan

Petrol: ₹105.48 per liter

Diesel: ₹90.36 per liter

5. Kolkata

Petrol: ₹104.95 per liter

Diesel: ₹91.76 per liter 6. Haryana

Petrol: ₹97.18 per liter

Diesel: ₹90.05 per liter 7. Patna

Petrol: ₹107.36 per liter

Diesel: ₹92.32 per liter 8. Punjab

Petrol: ₹98.58 per liter

Diesel: ₹88.44 per liter

Reason for Increase in Petrol-Diesel Prices Due to the increase in international crude oil prices, petrol and diesel prices are also increasing in India. Currently, petrol and diesel prices have increased due to fluctuations in the international market. Along with this, state and central government taxes are also a major reason for the price hike. The high VAT rates in Rajasthan make fuel prices higher here compared to other states.

Hope for Relief in Prices (Petrol-Diesel Today Price) Petrol-Diesel Today Price: Some time ago, the government reduced excise duty, which provided some relief in petrol-diesel prices. However, due to the recent surge in international crude oil prices, this relief is no longer sustainable. Moreover, if the government reduces VAT in the future or brings petroleum products under GST, prices may decrease further.