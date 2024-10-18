Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

Today’s Latest Petrol-Diesel Rates 1. Delhi
Petrol: ₹96.72 per liter
Diesel: ₹88.42 per liter 2. Mumbai
Petrol: ₹103.44 per liter
Diesel: ₹88.97 per liter 3. Bangalore
Petrol: ₹102.86 per liter
Diesel: ₹88.94 per liter 4. Rajasthan
Petrol: ₹105.48 per liter
Diesel: ₹90.36 per liter
5. Kolkata
Petrol: ₹104.95 per liter
Diesel: ₹91.76 per liter 6. Haryana
Petrol: ₹97.18 per liter
Diesel: ₹90.05 per liter 7. Patna
Petrol: ₹107.36 per liter
Diesel: ₹92.32 per liter 8. Punjab
Petrol: ₹98.58 per liter
Diesel: ₹88.44 per liter
Reason for Increase in Petrol-Diesel Prices Due to the increase in international crude oil prices, petrol and diesel prices are also increasing in India. Currently, petrol and diesel prices have increased due to fluctuations in the international market. Along with this, state and central government taxes are also a major reason for the price hike. The high VAT rates in Rajasthan make fuel prices higher here compared to other states.
Hope for Relief in Prices (Petrol-Diesel Today Price) Petrol-Diesel Today Price: Some time ago, the government reduced excise duty, which provided some relief in petrol-diesel prices. However, due to the recent surge in international crude oil prices, this relief is no longer sustainable. Moreover, if the government reduces VAT in the future or brings petroleum products under GST, prices may decrease further.
Surge in Petrol-Diesel Demand This Diwali During major festivals like Diwali, people’s travel increases, which leads to an increase in petrol and diesel demand. Additionally, business activities also pick up during Diwali, as people become more active in shopping and transportation-related activities. This increased demand may put pressure on petrol prices and lead to a hike.