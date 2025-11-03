Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Phalodi Accident: A Heart-Rending Scene of Carnage on the Road, Chaos and Scattered Belongings

Phalodi Accident: The pictures that have emerged from the scene of the horrific road accident in Phalodi, Rajasthan, are deeply disturbing.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Phalodi accident photo

Aftermath of the accident in Phalodi (Photo: Patrika)

Jodhpur. A horrific road accident in Phalodi, Rajasthan, on Sunday night has shaken the entire state. So far, 15 people are reported to have died in the accident. However, the death toll may increase.

Several people were injured in the accident. The pictures that have emerged from the scene are heart-wrenching. Bodies are seen lying in a line on the road.

There is an atmosphere of chaos all around. Some are being put into ambulances, while others are being covered. Some images are so gruesome that we cannot show them.

The pictures from the scene show about 10 bodies lined up on the road. The images from the hospital are also disturbing. Following the accident, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has instructed the district administration to provide better treatment to the injured with immediate effect. Several ministers are also in constant contact with officials.

What did the Police Commissioner say?

A green corridor has been created to transport the bodies and the injured from Phalodi to Jodhpur. Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said, "Some people have tragically died in the road accident. We are arranging for the treatment of the injured. A green corridor has been established to transport the injured to appropriate treatment facilities quickly."

All had returned after Kartik Snan

According to information received, devotees from the Soorsagar area of Jodhpur had travelled to Kolayat in Bikaner in a mini bus. The devotees were returning home after visiting Muni Ashram and performing Kartik Snan. Eyewitnesses reported that the traveller driver lost control before the accident. The minibus swerved and collided with a truck parked on the roadside. The accident occurred near Matoda.

Great difficulty in retrieving bodies

The accident was so severe that 15 people died on the spot, while many others were injured. Upon receiving the information, police and ambulances immediately reached the scene. The bodies were retrieved from inside the bus after great effort. The bus was completely damaged, making it very difficult to extract the injured and the deceased.

Bodies sent via Green Corridor

The bodies were removed from the bus one by one and placed on the road, covered with some cloths. The injured were immediately given first aid in Phalodi and then sent to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur. Meanwhile, CM Bhajanlal Sharma spoke to the district administration and instructed them to take immediate necessary steps. According to the latest update, all bodies and injured have been dispatched to Jodhpur via the green corridor.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 08:50 am

English News / National News / Phalodi Accident: A Heart-Rending Scene of Carnage on the Road, Chaos and Scattered Belongings

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Manifesto, Pledges 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme for Women and Employment for 1 Crore People

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Suffers Blow as Star Campaigner Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

Patna

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Opens Up in Affidavit, Shares Property Details

jyoti singh
Patna

Bhojpuri Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's Wife Chanda to Contest Bihar Elections from Chhapra on RJD Ticket

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav Wife Chanda
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.