Phalodi Accident: A Heart-Rending Scene of Carnage on the Road, Chaos and Scattered Belongings

Aftermath of the accident in Phalodi (Photo: Patrika)
Jodhpur. A horrific road accident in Phalodi, Rajasthan, on Sunday night has shaken the entire state. So far, 15 people are reported to have died in the accident. However, the death toll may increase.
Several people were injured in the accident. The pictures that have emerged from the scene are heart-wrenching. Bodies are seen lying in a line on the road.
There is an atmosphere of chaos all around. Some are being put into ambulances, while others are being covered. Some images are so gruesome that we cannot show them.
The pictures from the scene show about 10 bodies lined up on the road. The images from the hospital are also disturbing. Following the accident, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has instructed the district administration to provide better treatment to the injured with immediate effect. Several ministers are also in constant contact with officials.
A green corridor has been created to transport the bodies and the injured from Phalodi to Jodhpur. Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said, "Some people have tragically died in the road accident. We are arranging for the treatment of the injured. A green corridor has been established to transport the injured to appropriate treatment facilities quickly."
According to information received, devotees from the Soorsagar area of Jodhpur had travelled to Kolayat in Bikaner in a mini bus. The devotees were returning home after visiting Muni Ashram and performing Kartik Snan. Eyewitnesses reported that the traveller driver lost control before the accident. The minibus swerved and collided with a truck parked on the roadside. The accident occurred near Matoda.
The accident was so severe that 15 people died on the spot, while many others were injured. Upon receiving the information, police and ambulances immediately reached the scene. The bodies were retrieved from inside the bus after great effort. The bus was completely damaged, making it very difficult to extract the injured and the deceased.
The bodies were removed from the bus one by one and placed on the road, covered with some cloths. The injured were immediately given first aid in Phalodi and then sent to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur. Meanwhile, CM Bhajanlal Sharma spoke to the district administration and instructed them to take immediate necessary steps. According to the latest update, all bodies and injured have been dispatched to Jodhpur via the green corridor.
