Phalodi Accident: A Heart-Rending Scene of Carnage on the Road, Chaos and Scattered Belongings

The bodies were removed from the bus one by one and placed on the road, covered with some cloths. The injured were immediately given first aid in Phalodi and then sent to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur. Meanwhile, CM Bhajanlal Sharma spoke to the district administration and instructed them to take immediate necessary steps. According to the latest update, all bodies and injured have been dispatched to Jodhpur via the green corridor.