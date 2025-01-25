Phalodi Satta Bazar Shifts Predictions: Know Which Party Takes the Lead

Phalodi Satta Bazar’s Predictions At the time of the election announcement, the Phalodi Satta Bazar showed AAP leading in its predictions, indicating a majority of 36 seats in the 70-member assembly. However, two weeks before the elections, the market has revised its predictions.

Predictions for AAP AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020. AAP is making a strong bid to return to power. According to the Phalodi Satta Bazar’s initial prediction, AAP was expected to win 37 to 39 seats. However, the new predictions suggest AAP could win 39 to 41 seats, a slight increase.

Predictions for BJP The BJP last won in Delhi in 1993. This time, the BJP hopes to plant its flag in the Delhi Assembly elections. According to the Phalodi Satta Bazar’s new predictions, the BJP is expected to win 29 to 31 seats, 5-6 seats short of the majority mark of 36. In its earlier prediction, the Phalodi Satta Bazar had estimated the BJP to win 25 to 35 seats in Delhi.

Predictions for Congress With almost no representation in the Delhi Assembly and Lok Sabha, the Congress party is eager to make its mark in the upcoming elections. The party has announced its candidates for all 70 seats. This contest will be tough for Congress, as its ally AAP in the INDIA bloc abandoned Congress during the Lok Sabha elections. According to the latest Phalodi Satta Bazar prediction, Congress is expected to win 3 seats.

How does the Satta Bazar work? The Satta Bazar operates on predictions. Those who gamble on it base their bets on predictions. They watch and read various newspapers and media channels. They observe the crowds at political rallies. They discuss with people. They talk to ordinary people in the leaders’ constituencies. Based on this, claims of victory and defeat in the assembly elections are made.