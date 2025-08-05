5 August 2025,

National News

PM Modi Greets Philippine President on Five-day Visit

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is on a five-day visit to India. Today, on the second day of his visit, he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and PM Modi
PM with Philippines President (Image: IANS)

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is currently on a visit to India. He arrived in the capital, Delhi, on Monday and today he will hold high-level delegation talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Marcos is in India for five days and was welcomed upon his arrival by Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan. On the second day of his visit, today, the Philippine President arrived at Hyderabad House for a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where he received a grand welcome. President Droupadi Murmu was also present during this meeting.

Ministry of External Affairs Shares Information via Post

The Ministry of External Affairs shared this information via a post on X. They wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the Philippines' President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. at Hyderabad House. India and the Philippines share close bonds based on the foundation of our civilizational, historical and people-to-people connections. This meeting will see wide-ranging discussions to further strengthen the friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries."

Met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Yesterday

This is Marcos Jr.'s first visit to India since taking the oath of office in 2022. This visit is also considered significant because it coincides with the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Before meeting with the PM, on Monday, the Philippine President met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi. Jaishankar shared information about this meeting by posting on X. He wrote, "Delighted to call on President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership."

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 01:24 pm

English News / National News / PM Modi Greets Philippine President on Five-day Visit
