PM Modi Greets Philippine President on Five-day Visit

This is Marcos Jr.'s first visit to India since taking the oath of office in 2022. This visit is also considered significant because it coincides with the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Before meeting with the PM, on Monday, the Philippine President met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi. Jaishankar shared information about this meeting by posting on X. He wrote, "Delighted to call on President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership."