Plane Crash: 7 Injured in Odisha Plane Crash

Plane crash in Odisha (Photo - ANI)
Plane crashes are on the rise worldwide. Today, a similar incident occurred in Odisha. On Saturday, January 10, a small 9-seater plane belonging to India One Air crashed near Rourkela in Odisha. The plane was en route from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela when it crashed in a grassy field in the Jalada area, approximately 10-15 kilometres from Rourkela.
There were 7 people on board the plane at the time of the crash, including one pilot and six passengers. All 7 individuals sustained injuries, with some suffering serious wounds. All the injured have been admitted to Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela, where they are receiving treatment.
Upon receiving information about the accident, fire units from Rourkela Fire Station and Panposh Fire Station were dispatched to the scene for rescue operations, and the fire was extinguished. An investigation into the incident has commenced to determine the cause of the crash. It is being reported that the plane crashed due to a technical malfunction.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending