National News

PM Announces Rs 15,000 Grant for Young People on Independence Day

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi announced a mega package of ₹1 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. This initiative will provide financial assistance of ₹15,000 to young people starting their first job.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

PM Modi (X Video Screenshot)
PM Modi (X Video Screenshot)

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a landmark scheme for the nation's youth from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He unveiled a ₹1 lakh crore mega package under the Pradhan Mantri Vikasit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, providing financial assistance of ₹15,000 to young people starting their first job.

Understanding the Scheme

  • The Pradhan Mantri Vikasit Bharat Rozgar Yojana was launched on 15 August 2025.
  • Under this scheme, every young person starting their first job in the private sector will receive an incentive of ₹15,000.
  • Its aim is to promote entrepreneurship, skill development, and self-reliance among young people.
  • The scheme aims to provide employment opportunities to approximately 35 million young people.

PM Modi's Message

In his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, “Today, on August 15th, we are launching a ₹1 lakh crore scheme for the youth of the nation. This scheme will be a means of transforming our youth from job seekers into job creators.” He also added that India's youth now want to leapfrog instead of taking slow steps, and this scheme will help them realise their dreams.

Other Key Announcements

  • Skill Development and Startups: The scheme will promote skill development in areas such as AI, robotics, green energy, and semiconductors.
  • Incentivizing the Private Sector: Companies will be given incentives for job creation, leading to an increase in employment opportunities.
  • Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India): PM Modi called upon the youth to develop indigenous social media platforms and promised all possible support from the government.

Essential for the Nation's Economic Growth

This scheme will not only empower young people economically but will also accelerate India's economic growth. Experts believe that this initiative will create employment opportunities in both rural and urban areas, playing a significant role in making India self-reliant.

