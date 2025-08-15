PM Announces Rs 15,000 Grant for Young People on Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a landmark scheme for the nation's youth from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He unveiled a ₹1 lakh crore mega package under the Pradhan Mantri Vikasit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, providing financial assistance of ₹15,000 to young people starting their first job.
In his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, “Today, on August 15th, we are launching a ₹1 lakh crore scheme for the youth of the nation. This scheme will be a means of transforming our youth from job seekers into job creators.” He also added that India's youth now want to leapfrog instead of taking slow steps, and this scheme will help them realise their dreams.
This scheme will not only empower young people economically but will also accelerate India's economic growth. Experts believe that this initiative will create employment opportunities in both rural and urban areas, playing a significant role in making India self-reliant.