PM Bihar visit: Modi jibes at opposition on PM-CM bill, targets RJD and Congress over infiltrators

PM Modi Bihar Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while discussing infiltrators in the country, stated that it is a major problem. These infiltrators are encroaching upon your employment and land, and depriving you of your rights. We have decided to launch a campaign against them. Some people within the country are opposing this. We must also be wary of such supporters within the nation. He took a jibe at the Congress and RJD, stating that these parties, for the sake of appeasement, want to deprive the people of Bihar of their rights and give them to infiltrators. But we will not let that happen. To tackle this threat, we will launch a demographic mission. This mission will commence its work very soon.
Discussing the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Modi said that if the fight against corruption is to be taken to its conclusion, then no one should be beyond the scope of action.
He said that a government employee is suspended after a few hours of detention; his life is ruined. Then how can a Chief Minister, Minister, or Prime Minister enjoy power while being in jail? He said that we have seen government orders being issued even with files signed from jail. If this remains the attitude of the leaders, how can the fight against corruption be fought? My government is making a law, after which bail will have to be taken within 30 days of arrest. If bail is not granted, the person will have to leave their post on the 31st day. However, the RJD, Congress, and Left are opposing this. The Prime Minister, taking a jibe at them, said that those who commit sins are the ones who hide their sins from others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while discussing Naxalites, took a jibe at Lalu. The Prime Minister said that Bihar was once gripped by Lal Aatank. Due to Maoists, it was difficult to travel anywhere after evening. During Lalu's rule, people did not venture out of their homes in the evening due to fear. The entire Bihar was pushed into darkness. Lack of education and employment forced people to migrate. The RJD and its allies consider Biharis only as their vote bank. They did not care about the honour and dignity of the poor.
PM Modi praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar profusely. He said that it was because of Nitish Kumar that the recruitment of teachers became transparent. He said that Nitish Kumar has launched a campaign to provide government jobs. The central government's new scheme will also help ensure that people of Bihar get employment here and do not have to migrate. But now, there is discussion of development. Employment opportunities are being created. Mentioning Operation Sindur, Modi said that Pakistan was carrying out drone attacks and launching missiles on us. India, on the other hand, was shattering Pakistan's missiles in mid-air. Not a single missile from Pakistan caused any damage to us. Operation Sindur has drawn a new line in India's defence policy.
After landing at Gaya Ji Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the assembly venue at AMU premises in Bodh Gaya. From the stage, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth approximately ₹12,000 crore. During this time, he virtually flagged off the Gaya Ji-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express and the Vaishali-Koderma Buddhist Circuit train. A joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on stage was witnessed. There was warm discussion between the two leaders.
On Friday, PM Modi handed over the keys to their homes to 4,260 beneficiaries in urban areas and 12,000 in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Prime Minister symbolically handed over the keys to four people. This will fulfil the dream of owning a home for thousands of families. The PM handed over the keys to four women on stage.
The PM inaugurated a 660-megawatt power project in Buxar. This project has been constructed at a cost of ₹6,880 crore. PM Modi online inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Muzaffarpur district of North Bihar. The PM also inaugurated online from Gaya the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and sewerage network constructed under Namami Gange in Munger at a cost of over ₹520 crore. These projects by the Prime Minister will create a series of urban infrastructure projects. These projects include STPs and sewerage networks in Daudnagar and Aurangabad, STPs and I&D in Barhiya (Lakhisarai) and Jamui, and water supply and sewerage treatment plants in Aurangabad, Bodh Gaya, and Jahanabad under Amrit 2.0.
CM Nitish Kumar, while discussing Muslims, said that we have done a lot for Muslims. The government before us did nothing for minorities. He said that Bihar is receiving full cooperation from the central government. The state received a special package in this year's budget. It was given the hosting of the Khelo India Youth Games. PM Narendra Modi has done a lot of work in Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar discussed the work done in the education, health, road, and electricity sectors in Bihar. He said that some new works have also been done recently. Some new decisions have been taken. For example, the social security pension has been increased from ₹400 to ₹1100 per month.
Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said that the Surya Ghar Yojana will now be launched in Bihar. The Nitish government has decided to install free solar panels in every home. Besides the subsidy received from the Centre, the Bihar government will bear any additional expenses.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, in his address, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for Bihar. He said that the construction of the Amass-Darbhanga Expressway is underway in the Magadh region. Along with this, the Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway is being built. This will pass through Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar. Along with this, a 1300-acre industrial area is being developed. Apart from this, the central government has given many other projects to the Magadh region. The Bodh Gaya temple will undergo comprehensive development. A corridor will be built in Bodh Gaya on the lines of Varanasi. Manjhi said that PM Modi has done so much work for Bihar that it is a slap in the face of those demanding special status.