PM Bihar visit: Modi jibes at opposition on PM-CM bill, targets RJD and Congress over infiltrators

He said that a government employee is suspended after a few hours of detention; his life is ruined. Then how can a Chief Minister, Minister, or Prime Minister enjoy power while being in jail? He said that we have seen government orders being issued even with files signed from jail. If this remains the attitude of the leaders, how can the fight against corruption be fought? My government is making a law, after which bail will have to be taken within 30 days of arrest. If bail is not granted, the person will have to leave their post on the 31st day. However, the RJD, Congress, and Left are opposing this. The Prime Minister, taking a jibe at them, said that those who commit sins are the ones who hide their sins from others.