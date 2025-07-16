16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana: Boon for Farmers in 100 Districts

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanaya Krishi Yojana'. Read the full story.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Farmer (Image Source: Patrika)

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on Wednesday and approved the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanay Krishi Yojana, as announced in the 2025-26 budget.

The scheme primarily aims to enhance agricultural productivity, promote crop diversification, and encourage sustainable agricultural practices. Further objectives include increasing post-harvest storage capacity, improving irrigation facilities, and facilitating better credit availability.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking after the weekly Cabinet meeting, stated that the programme will benefit 1.7 crore farmers. With a commencement date of 2025-26, an annual financial outlay of ₹24,000 crore is earmarked for at least six years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed on February 1st that the government, in partnership with states, would launch the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanay Krishi Yojana’. This scheme will be implemented in collaboration with 36 existing schemes across 11 departments, other state schemes, and the private sector.

Selection of 100 Districts

One hundred districts will be identified based on three key indicators: low productivity, low cropping intensity, and low credit disbursement. At least one district will be selected from each state.

District, state, and national-level committees will be formed to monitor the scheme. The District Dhan Dhanaya Committee, which will include farmer members, will finalise the scheme at the district level.

Monitoring the Scheme

In each Dhan Dhanaya district, the scheme's progress will be monitored monthly via a dashboard tracking 177 key performance indicators (KPIs). NITI Aayog will also review and provide guidance on district plans. Furthermore, a designated central nodal officer for each district will regularly review the scheme's implementation.

Increased Production Expected

The scheme is expected to boost crop production, add value to the agriculture and allied sectors, generate local livelihoods, and thus achieve self-reliance. As indicators improve in these 100 districts, national indicators are also projected to rise.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 04:51 pm

English News / National News / PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana: Boon for Farmers in 100 Districts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.