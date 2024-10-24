PM E-Bus Seva: Pollution Control to Run One Lakh E-Buses in 65 Cities

The mission has multiple objectives, including reducing pollution in cities and encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. The Central Government aims to reduce motorized journeys by 60% and increase public transport to at least 50% by 2030. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, over 56% of journeys in Indian cities are less than 5 km long.
The Plan will Run for Five Years According to sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the plan will be implemented between 2025-30. Out of the total 1.75 lakh crore rupees, 80,000 crore rupees will be spent on operating buses, and 45,000 crore rupees will be spent on expanding bus stops and other infrastructure. Under the plan, 5,000 km of footpaths and cycle tracks will be built to encourage short-distance journeys on foot or by cycle.