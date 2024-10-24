PM E-Bus Seva: Pollution Control to Run One Lakh E-Buses in 65 Cities

scriptPM E-Bus Seva: Pollution Control to Run One Lakh E-Buses in 65 Cities | Latest News | Patrika News
The Government of India is launching the Indian Urban Mega Bus Mission to introduce one lakh electric buses in major cities by 2025. The mission, worth 1.75 lakh crore rupees, aims to increase public transportation and non-motorized journeys.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 12:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Diesel and petrol vehicles are causing pollution in cities, making life miserable. To address this, the Modi government is launching a big plan. Preparations are underway to run one lakh e-buses in 65 cities with a population of over 10 lakh. The Indian Urban Mega Bus Mission is being implemented rapidly. This plan will be launched in 2025 with an investment of 1.75 lakh crore rupees. This is an extension of the PM E-Bus Seva, which was launched last year under the PPP model. The plan is to equip cities with a population of three lakh with 10,000 e-buses.
The mission has multiple objectives, including reducing pollution in cities and encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. The Central Government aims to reduce motorized journeys by 60% and increase public transport to at least 50% by 2030. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, over 56% of journeys in Indian cities are less than 5 km long.

Effective Pollution Control

This plan will achieve multiple objectives. One of the objectives is to free cities from pollution, and another is to attract people to public transport instead of private vehicles. The Central Government aims to increase public transport to at least 50% by 2030.

The Plan will Run for Five Years

According to sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the plan will be implemented between 2025-30. Out of the total 1.75 lakh crore rupees, 80,000 crore rupees will be spent on operating buses, and 45,000 crore rupees will be spent on expanding bus stops and other infrastructure. Under the plan, 5,000 km of footpaths and cycle tracks will be built to encourage short-distance journeys on foot or by cycle.

