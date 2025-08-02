2 August 2025,

National News

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s 20th Instalment to Be Released Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer ₹20,500 crore to the accounts of nearly 9.7 crore farmers across India under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He will initiate the transfer from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

PM Kisan nidhi 20th Instalment
PM Kisan nidhi 20th Instalment Image Source: AI Generated

Millions of farmers across India have reason to celebrate today. The 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is being released today. PM Modi will transfer the funds to farmers' accounts at approximately 11 AM. The release will take place from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. The central government has officially confirmed this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer ₹20,500 crore to the accounts of approximately 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

The twentieth instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi will only be credited to the accounts of farmers who have completed their e-KYC and have had their land ownership verified. Farmers who have not completed these two essential steps may experience delays in receiving their instalment.

How to Check Your Instalment Status

First, visit the official PM Kisan website. Click on the Beneficiary Status section on the homepage. On the new page, enter your Aadhaar number, account number, and mobile number. After filling in the information, click on 'GET DATA'. You can then view your beneficiary status. You can also see when your previous instalments were credited and confirm whether the twentieth instalment has been paid.

The Kisan Samman Yojana is India's largest direct benefit scheme. The central government provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually to the country's poor farmers. This ₹6,000 assistance is sent in three equal instalments every year.

Updated on:

02 Aug 2025 08:50 am

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 08:48 am

English News / National News / PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s 20th Instalment to Be Released Today
