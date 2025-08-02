PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s 20th Instalment to Be Released Today

Millions of farmers across India have reason to celebrate today. The 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is being released today. PM Modi will transfer the funds to farmers' accounts at approximately 11 AM. The release will take place from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. The central government has officially confirmed this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer ₹20,500 crore to the accounts of approximately 9.7 crore farmers across the country.
The twentieth instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi will only be credited to the accounts of farmers who have completed their e-KYC and have had their land ownership verified. Farmers who have not completed these two essential steps may experience delays in receiving their instalment.
First, visit the official PM Kisan website. Click on the Beneficiary Status section on the homepage. On the new page, enter your Aadhaar number, account number, and mobile number. After filling in the information, click on 'GET DATA'. You can then view your beneficiary status. You can also see when your previous instalments were credited and confirm whether the twentieth instalment has been paid.
The Kisan Samman Yojana is India's largest direct benefit scheme. The central government provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually to the country's poor farmers. This ₹6,000 assistance is sent in three equal instalments every year.