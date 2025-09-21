PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push as he hails GST revision ahead of festivities

PM Modi said, "I remember an interesting incident from the early days of 2014 when I became the Prime Minister of the country, which was published in a foreign newspaper. It mentioned the difficulties of a company. The company said that if it had to send its goods from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, 570 kilometres away, it would be so difficult that they considered it and said they would prefer to send the goods from Bengaluru to Europe first and then the same goods from Europe to Hyderabad."