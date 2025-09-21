PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push as he hails GST revision ahead of festivities

PM Modi Addresses the Nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday. Beginning his address, PM Modi extended his greetings for Navratri. He stated that from the first day of Navratri, the country is taking a significant step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, with the sunrise, the next generation of GST reforms will be implemented.
Speaking on GST, PM Modi said, "From tomorrow, the GST Savings Festival is about to begin in the country. Your savings will increase, and you will be able to buy your favourite things. The 'GST Savings Festival' will benefit all sections of society." Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that 99% of goods now fall under the 5% tax slab.
PM Modi said, "In this festive season, everyone's mouth will be sweet. The happiness of every family in the country will increase. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the next-generation GST reforms and the 'Savings Festival'. These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify trade, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development."
Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "When India launched GST reforms in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old history and creating a new one. For decades, our countrymen and our businessmen were entangled in a web of various taxes. Octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise duty, VAT, service tax – dozens of such taxes existed in our country. To send goods from one city to another, we had to cross countless hurdles."
PM Modi said, "I remember an interesting incident from the early days of 2014 when I became the Prime Minister of the country, which was published in a foreign newspaper. It mentioned the difficulties of a company. The company said that if it had to send its goods from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, 570 kilometres away, it would be so difficult that they considered it and said they would prefer to send the goods from Bengaluru to Europe first and then the same goods from Europe to Hyderabad."
He further stated, "At that time, this was the situation due to the complexities of taxes and tolls. At that time, millions of countrymen, along with millions of such companies, had to face daily troubles in the web of various taxes. The increased cost of transporting goods from one city to another fell on the poor public and also on customers like you. It was necessary to free the country from this situation."
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi gave the mantra of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'. He said that the reduction in GST and income tax will save people ₹2.5 lakh crore. He said that after the reduction in GST rates, the poor and the emerging middle class are getting double benefits.