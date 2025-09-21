Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push as he hails GST revision ahead of festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday. Details are inside.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: IANS)

PM Modi Addresses the Nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday. Beginning his address, PM Modi extended his greetings for Navratri. He stated that from the first day of Navratri, the country is taking a significant step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, with the sunrise, the next generation of GST reforms will be implemented.

‘GST Savings Festival Begins’

Speaking on GST, PM Modi said, "From tomorrow, the GST Savings Festival is about to begin in the country. Your savings will increase, and you will be able to buy your favourite things. The 'GST Savings Festival' will benefit all sections of society." Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that 99% of goods now fall under the 5% tax slab.

Sweetening the Festive Season

PM Modi said, "In this festive season, everyone's mouth will be sweet. The happiness of every family in the country will increase. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the next-generation GST reforms and the 'Savings Festival'. These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify trade, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development."

‘We Changed the Old History’ - PM Modi

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "When India launched GST reforms in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old history and creating a new one. For decades, our countrymen and our businessmen were entangled in a web of various taxes. Octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise duty, VAT, service tax – dozens of such taxes existed in our country. To send goods from one city to another, we had to cross countless hurdles."

‘A News Item in a Foreign Newspaper’

PM Modi said, "I remember an interesting incident from the early days of 2014 when I became the Prime Minister of the country, which was published in a foreign newspaper. It mentioned the difficulties of a company. The company said that if it had to send its goods from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, 570 kilometres away, it would be so difficult that they considered it and said they would prefer to send the goods from Bengaluru to Europe first and then the same goods from Europe to Hyderabad."

‘The Need to Free the Country from the Tax Web’

He further stated, "At that time, this was the situation due to the complexities of taxes and tolls. At that time, millions of countrymen, along with millions of such companies, had to face daily troubles in the web of various taxes. The increased cost of transporting goods from one city to another fell on the poor public and also on customers like you. It was necessary to free the country from this situation."

The Mantra of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi gave the mantra of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'. He said that the reduction in GST and income tax will save people ₹2.5 lakh crore. He said that after the reduction in GST rates, the poor and the emerging middle class are getting double benefits.

Share the news:

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 06:06 pm

English News / National News / PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push as he hails GST revision ahead of festivities
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.