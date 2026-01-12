PM Modi and Friedrich Merz Meet Today: Diplomacy on the Table, Focus on Defence and Trade

It is noteworthy that the last meeting between these two top leaders took place during the G7 Summit in Canada, where PM Modi extended an invitation to the Chancellor to visit India. This visit is occurring just before the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27, which further enhances its significance. Recently, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann had also lauded the growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors, stating that the trust between the two countries has deepened over time. This visit is considered a major step towards taking that trust to new heights.