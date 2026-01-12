12 January 2026,

Monday

National News

PM Modi and Scholz Meet Today: Diplomacy on the Table, Focus on Defence and Trade

Ahmedabad to host historic meeting between PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. With 'chess of diplomacy' being laid out on defence deals and trade relations, the 25 years of strategic partnership will be further strengthened. Know the full schedule.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Friedrich Merz

Image: ANI

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India for a two-day official visit on January 12 and 13 to further strengthen the strategic relationship between India and Germany. His arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad marked the beginning of this significant trip. Chancellor Scholz's visit, at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, is his first official visit to India.

Cultural and Diplomatic Confluence on the Banks of Sabarmati

Today in Ahmedabad, a series of important meetings will commence between Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz. According to the schedule, this morning at 9:30 AM, both leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Following this, at 10:00 AM, they will enjoy the International Kite Festival organised on the Sabarmati Riverfront. Subsequently, at 11:15 AM, formal bilateral talks will begin at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

25 Years of Strategic Partnership and Future Roadmap

This visit is taking place on the special occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany strategic partnership. During the meeting, discussions will be held on traditional areas such as trade, investment, technology, education, and skill development, as well as on subjects like defence, security, and Green Development. PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz will not only discuss bilateral issues but also deliberate on global and regional challenges. Furthermore, they will also interact with industrial stalwarts and business leaders from both countries.

Invitation Extended at G7 Summit

It is noteworthy that the last meeting between these two top leaders took place during the G7 Summit in Canada, where PM Modi extended an invitation to the Chancellor to visit India. This visit is occurring just before the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27, which further enhances its significance. Recently, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann had also lauded the growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors, stating that the trust between the two countries has deepened over time. This visit is considered a major step towards taking that trust to new heights.

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 10:39 am

PM Modi and Scholz Meet Today: Diplomacy on the Table, Focus on Defence and Trade

