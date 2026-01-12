PM Modi and Scholz Meet Today: Diplomacy on the Table, Focus on Defence and Trade

Image: ANI
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India for a two-day official visit on January 12 and 13 to further strengthen the strategic relationship between India and Germany. His arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad marked the beginning of this significant trip. Chancellor Scholz's visit, at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, is his first official visit to India.
Today in Ahmedabad, a series of important meetings will commence between Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz. According to the schedule, this morning at 9:30 AM, both leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Following this, at 10:00 AM, they will enjoy the International Kite Festival organised on the Sabarmati Riverfront. Subsequently, at 11:15 AM, formal bilateral talks will begin at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
This visit is taking place on the special occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany strategic partnership. During the meeting, discussions will be held on traditional areas such as trade, investment, technology, education, and skill development, as well as on subjects like defence, security, and Green Development. PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz will not only discuss bilateral issues but also deliberate on global and regional challenges. Furthermore, they will also interact with industrial stalwarts and business leaders from both countries.
It is noteworthy that the last meeting between these two top leaders took place during the G7 Summit in Canada, where PM Modi extended an invitation to the Chancellor to visit India. This visit is occurring just before the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27, which further enhances its significance. Recently, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann had also lauded the growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors, stating that the trust between the two countries has deepened over time. This visit is considered a major step towards taking that trust to new heights.
