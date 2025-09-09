PM Modi Announces Rs 1,500 Crore Aid for Himachal Pradesh After Heavy Rains

PM Modi arrived in Kangra around 1:30 pm via Pathankot airbase. From there, he conducted an aerial survey of affected districts such as Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba by helicopter. During the survey, he assessed the damage on the ground, where hundreds of roads are blocked and infrastructure has suffered losses in the crores. Following this, in a high-level meeting held in Dharamshala, the PM discussed the progress of relief efforts. Members of the NDRF, SDRF, and disaster mitigation teams were also present. The PM commended the efforts of these teams and stated that the Centre would cooperate with the state at every step. Himachal has seen 95 deaths so far due to the monsoon, with estimated damages exceeding ₹4,079 crore.