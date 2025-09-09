PM Modi Announces Rs 1,500 Crore Aid for Himachal Pradesh After Heavy Rains

PM Modi's Visit to Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of areas in Himachal Pradesh affected by heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides on Tuesday. Arriving in Kangra district, PM Modi met with the state's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and senior officials to review relief and rehabilitation efforts. During this meeting, he made several significant announcements, including financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore for those affected. The PM stated that the central government stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected. This visit brought a message of relief to Himachal, which has been battling the devastation of the monsoon season, witnessing 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 132 landslides since June.
PM Modi arrived in Kangra around 1:30 pm via Pathankot airbase. From there, he conducted an aerial survey of affected districts such as Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba by helicopter. During the survey, he assessed the damage on the ground, where hundreds of roads are blocked and infrastructure has suffered losses in the crores. Following this, in a high-level meeting held in Dharamshala, the PM discussed the progress of relief efforts. Members of the NDRF, SDRF, and disaster mitigation teams were also present. The PM commended the efforts of these teams and stated that the Centre would cooperate with the state at every step. Himachal has seen 95 deaths so far due to the monsoon, with estimated damages exceeding ₹4,079 crore.
In the meeting, the PM announced special financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh. Advance funds will be released for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and the second instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be disbursed immediately. Under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), a solatium of ₹2 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those seriously injured. Approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for damaged houses will be expedited, with accurate damage assessment through geo-tagging. Provisions have also been made for the restoration of national highways and the distribution of mini-kits for livestock.
According to the PMO, special attention will be given to the agricultural community. Immediate assistance will be ensured for farmers without electricity connections to restore their livelihoods. Crops in Himachal have been severely affected, and this step will provide relief to millions of farmers. Over 500 schools have been damaged. The PM instructed the geo-tagging of schools and damage reporting to expedite repair work under the education initiative. Emphasising water management for the future, the construction of rainwater harvesting structures will be undertaken. These structures will help raise groundwater levels and address water scarcity.
Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the PM stated that the central government will conduct further reviews based on the state's memorandum and reports from central teams. All forms of assistance are being provided under disaster management regulations. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur welcomed the PM's visit and stated that the state will take years to recover, but the central government's support is crucial.