PM Modi called Trump on phone, said – ‘I’m eager to work together again’

According to sources, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together for global peace. Trump said that the whole world loves PM Modi. India is a wonderful country, and its Prime Minister is a wonderful person. Sources said that Trump told PM Modi that he considers him and India as his true friends. The businessman-turned-politician said that PM Modi was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory. Earlier, on Wednesday, PM Modi had congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential election on X. He emphasized that he is eager to start a new chapter of cooperation with the 78-year-old leader to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership.

He wrote on X, “Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Donald Trump on his historic election victory. As you take forward your past successes, I am eager to give a new shape to our cooperation to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Together, we will work for the betterment of our people and promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Trump had earlier spoken about strengthening the “great partnership” with India and PM Modi during his second term. Last week, while extending Diwali greetings, Trump said, “Under my administration, we will strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.” Trump had a good relationship with PM Modi during his first term. In 2020, PM Modi addressed the ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Houston with Trump, and Trump participated in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.