PM Modi called Trump on phone, said – ‘I’m eager to work together again’

PM Modi dials Donald Trump: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the newly elected President of America, Donald Trump, on Wednesday.

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

PM Modi dials Donald Trump: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the newly elected President of America, Donald Trump. He said that he is eager to work together again with the leader of the Republican Party. Trump has been elected as the 47th President of America by defeating the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin. PM Modi posted this information on X. He wrote, “I had a wonderful conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. I’m eager to work together again to strengthen India-US relations across technology, defense, energy, space, and several other sectors.”
According to sources, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together for global peace. Trump said that the whole world loves PM Modi. India is a wonderful country, and its Prime Minister is a wonderful person. Sources said that Trump told PM Modi that he considers him and India as his true friends. The businessman-turned-politician said that PM Modi was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory. Earlier, on Wednesday, PM Modi had congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential election on X. He emphasized that he is eager to start a new chapter of cooperation with the 78-year-old leader to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership.
He wrote on X, “Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Donald Trump on his historic election victory. As you take forward your past successes, I am eager to give a new shape to our cooperation to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Together, we will work for the betterment of our people and promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.”
Trump had earlier spoken about strengthening the “great partnership” with India and PM Modi during his second term. Last week, while extending Diwali greetings, Trump said, “Under my administration, we will strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.” Trump had a good relationship with PM Modi during his first term. In 2020, PM Modi addressed the ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Houston with Trump, and Trump participated in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

