PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit PM Modi is going to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. He shared this information on social media as well. PM Modi wrote that India attaches great importance to BRICS and hopes to have in-depth discussions on various topics during the summit.

Looking forward to meeting various leaders The leaders of the member countries will be present at the BRICS Summit in Kazan. PM Modi will meet all these leaders. PM Modi is also eager to meet them.

PM Modi and Putin may have a bilateral meeting During the BRICS Summit, PM Modi will attend the meeting of all member countries, and on the sidelines, he may also have a bilateral meeting with his friend Putin. Putin has already said that he is looking forward to PM Modi’s visit to Russia and their bilateral meeting.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to Russia this year PM Modi’s visit to Russia to attend the BRICS Summit will be his second visit to Russia this year. Earlier, he had visited Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.