PM Modi Extends Wishes on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day

Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 70th year of establishment today. The current Chief Minister of the state, Dr. Mohan Yadav, is set to bestow several gifts upon the state. Special events are being organised in every district. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has sent a message of good wishes to the people of the state. In his message, he described MP as a state that is gaining new momentum in development in every sector, and his message is filled with many hopes and dreams... Read here about how many expectations PM Modi has from MP...
PM Narendra Modi has sent his best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the state's 70th Foundation Day. He shared this message of good wishes on his social media account, X.
He posted “My heartfelt wishes to all my family members in Madhya Pradesh, a state that cherishes a glorious history and cultural heritage, on its Foundation Day. This state of ours, nestled in the heart of the country, is moving forward with the aspirations of its people and is now gaining new momentum in development in every sector. I am confident that the talented and hardworking people here will play an invaluable role in achieving the resolve of a developed India.”
