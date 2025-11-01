PM Modi Extends Wishes on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day

Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 70th year of establishment today. The current Chief Minister of the state, Dr. Mohan Yadav, is set to bestow several gifts upon the state. Special events are being organised in every district. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has sent a message of good wishes to the people of the state. In his message, he described MP as a state that is gaining new momentum in development in every sector, and his message is filled with many hopes and dreams... Read here about how many expectations PM Modi has from MP...