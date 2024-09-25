PM Modi Singapore-Brunei Visit: PM Modi to visit Brunei and Singapore today, discussions on these issues

Foreign Ministry Secretary (East) Jaydeep Majumdar said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Brunei will symbolize the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 40 years ago. He is visiting Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.
Defense Cooperation with Brunei to Increase Majumdar said that the visit will strengthen defense cooperation, trade, and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, and cultural exchange between the two countries. New areas of cooperation will be explored. India and Brunei are working towards establishing a joint working group in the defense sector.
Agreements in Health-Digital Sectors with Singapore Jaydeep Majumdar said that Prime Minister Modi will visit Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. This will further strengthen the partnership between the two countries under the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable Conference. He said that several new areas of cooperation have been identified in digitalization, sustainable skills, health, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity with Singapore. He expressed hope that the visit will boost cooperation in the semiconductor sector. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold talks with CEOs of companies and other business leaders in Singapore. This visit will also coincide with the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, which we will celebrate in 2025, and mark the 10th year of our strategic partnership with Singapore.