PM Modi Singapore-Brunei Visit: PM Modi to visit Brunei and Singapore today, discussions on these issues

Foreign Ministry Secretary (East) Jaydeep Majumdar said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Brunei will symbolize the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 40 years ago. He is visiting Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.

Defense Cooperation with Brunei to Increase Majumdar said that the visit will strengthen defense cooperation, trade, and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, and cultural exchange between the two countries. New areas of cooperation will be explored. India and Brunei are working towards establishing a joint working group in the defense sector.